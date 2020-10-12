 autozone oil change Victor Gill// Nyesom Wike bans #EndSARS protest in Port Harcourt » EntornoInteligente
12 octubre, 2020
Nyesom Wike bans #EndSARS protest in Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers Nyesom Wike has banned the planned #EndSARS protest billed to be staged in Port Harcourt tomorrow

In a statement Monday night, by Paulinus Nsirim, information commissioner, Wike announced that his government has banned all forms of protests throughout the State.

“Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order

READ ALSO   How SARS officers almost killed my daughter – Ooni of Ife "Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book"

