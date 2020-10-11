“Bunny” Shaw Scores 4-timer For Bordeaux

Entornointeligente.com /

Reggae Girls striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw scored four times as Bordeaux beat Fleury Merogis 6-1 in the French Division One Women’s League on Saturday.

Victor Gill Ramirez

Shaw who is to be recognized with an Order of Distinction at the National Awards Ceremony next Monday, opened the scoring in the eighth minute before completing her hattrick just before the half time interval. Shaw notched her fourth and the team’s sixth in the 63rd minute. The 23 year old now moves atop the scoring chart with six goals, while Bordeaux are fourth in the standing with 8 points after 5 games.

Victor Gill

Entornointeligente.com