Autopsy: Sherise died from blood clot

Rel­a­tives of Sherise Williams, a young moth­er who died a day af­ter un­der­go­ing a cae­sar­i­an sec­tion last week, say they want a sec­ond au­top­sy to be done on her body.

An au­top­sy done on Fri­day at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre re­vealed that Williams died from a blood clot.

Williams, 30, a babysit­ter of San­ta Cruz, died af­ter falling down at the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal last week Tues­day. She had been hos­pi­tal­ized for six days but had been in labour for two days be­fore she un­der­went the surgery.

Her sis­ter Shonise said the nurs­es ad­vised her to walk a day af­ter the surgery. It is be­lieved she was walk­ing to the bath­room un­at­tend­ed when she col­lapsed and hit her head.

Shonise said her sis­ter was a car­ing and hard-work­ing moth­er who had promised her son Ne­hemi­ah, aged 5, that she would re­turn home with­in ten days with his new ba­by sis­ter.

Last week, Health Min­is­ter Ter­rence Deyals­ingh said in­ves­ti­ga­tions were on­go­ing in­to Williams’ death.

“The es­tab­lish­ment of a com­mit­tee will be guid­ed by the ad­vice giv­en to me as min­is­ter, by the di­rec­tor of Women’s Health, the Chief Med­ical Of­fi­cer,” he said, adding that the fam­i­ly’s wish­es will be tak­en in­to con­sid­er­a­tion and coun­selling will be pro­vid­ed.

Asked whether Williams’ death was pre­ventable or not, Deyals­ingh said all of the ma­ter­nal deaths record­ed are “non-pre­ventable due to pa­tient fac­tors.”

He not­ed that in the pub­lic sec­tor, 40 per cent of ex­pec­tant moth­ers on­ly turn up for screen­ing in the sec­ond and third trimester of their preg­nan­cies and is a con­tribut­ing fac­tor in ma­ter­nal deaths.

