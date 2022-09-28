Autopsy: Baby Salileen died from fluid in lungs

An autopsy has found that nine-month-old Salileen Ramsaroop, who was reportedly fed insecticide by a relative, died from a condition caused by a build-up of fluid in her lungs. However, investigators are still awaiting the results of a toxicology report. The baby also tested positive for COVID-19.
Up to yesterday afternoon, a 30-year-old female suspect was still in police custody. Investigators were awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions on how to proceed with the matter.
An autopsy conducted at the Forensic Science Centre in Port-of-Spain yesterday, revealed that her death was the result of pulmonary edema. According to the Yale Medicine website, the condition causes fluid to accumulate in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe. It stated that several conditions may cause pressure within the left side of the heart, leading to excess fluid entering the lungs.
However, the suspect, who is a close relative, allegedly confessed to the police that she gave baby Salileen insecticide. She told the police that she was frustrated because the baby was crying uncontrollably. The incident occurred at the home of the baby’s step-grandmother at Busy Corner, New Grant, last Wednesday.
According to a report, the suspect admitted to feeding Salileen Malathion insecticide using a syringe. She left the baby on a bed and shortly after found her unresponsive. The baby’s aunt told reporters that she performed CPR on the baby as they awaited the arrival of the ambulance. Salileen was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility and then to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she died.
Police seized a syringe, a baby bottle and a 250-ml bottle with the markings Malathion at the home.
When contacted yesterday, the baby’s step-grandmother, Sharmela Deonarine, said she was not sure what the autopsy results said. While she has not spoken to or seen the suspect since she was detained, Deonarine said the police told her that she was «doing alright.»
She said the baby’s funeral is expected to take place tomorrow at Boodoo’s Funeral Home in Penal.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian