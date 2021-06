Authorities in Dhaka launch mosquito eradication drive

Entornointeligente.com / A worker sprays anti-mosquito fog in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on June 15, 2021. Authorities in Dhaka have launched a mosquito eradication drive as dengue season begins here with June’s monsoon rains. (Xinhua)

