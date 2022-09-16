Authorities Enforcing Cattle Tagging And Passport Rules To Limit Livestock Theft

Entornointeligente.com /

The authorities have intensified the clampdown on the theft of livestock with the enforcement of legislation which requires that all cattle be identified with ear tags and corresponding passports. This is being done under the Animals (Diseases and Importation) (Marking of Bovine Animals) Regulations. A news release from the Agriculture Ministry says the National Animal Identification and Traceability System facilitates the recognition of stolen cattle in the absence of eyewitnesses. The system involves genome sequencing which will facilitate cattle identification once the animal has been tagged. The ministry explained that beef carcasses can still be identified once the owners comply with the tagging requirement and have the DNA of their cattle registered. It said the combination of tagging and technology will establish a database for DNA identification and assist the police in tackling cattle theft.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com