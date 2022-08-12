Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

Entornointeligente.com /

By JOSHUA GOOD­MAN | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

CHAU­TAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, the au­thor whose writ­ing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was at­tacked Fri­day as he was about to give a lec­ture in west­ern New York.

An As­so­ci­at­ed Press re­porter wit­nessed a man storm the stage at the Chau­tauqua In­sti­tu­tion and be­gin punch­ing or stab­bing Rushdie as he was be­ing in­tro­duced. The 75-year-old au­thor was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was re­strained.

Rushdie was quick­ly sur­round­ed by a small group of peo­ple who held up his legs, pre­sum­ably to send more blood to his chest.

His con­di­tion was not im­me­di­ate­ly known.

Hun­dreds of peo­ple in the au­di­ence gasped at the sight of the at­tack and were then evac­u­at­ed.

Rushdie’s book «The Sa­tan­ic Vers­es» has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Mus­lims con­sid­er it to be blas­phe­mous. A year lat­er, Iran’s late leader Ay­a­tol­lah Ruhol­lah Khome­i­ni is­sued a fat­wa, or edict, call­ing for Rushdie’s death.

A boun­ty of over $3 mil­lion has al­so been of­fered for any­one who kills Rushdie.

Iran’s gov­ern­ment has long since dis­tanced it­self from Khome­i­ni’s de­cree, but an­ti-Rushdie sen­ti­ment has lin­gered. In 2012, a se­mi-of­fi­cial Iran­ian re­li­gious foun­da­tion raised the boun­ty for Rushdie from $2.8 mil­lion to $3.3 mil­lion.

Rushdie dis­missed that threat at the time, say­ing there was «no ev­i­dence» of peo­ple be­ing in­ter­est­ed in the re­ward.

That year, Rushdie pub­lished a mem­oir, «Joseph An­ton,» about the fat­wa. The ti­tle came from the pseu­do­nym Rushdie had used while in hid­ing.

Rushdie rose to promi­nence with his Book­er Prize-win­ning 1981 nov­el «Mid­night’s Chil­dren,» but his name be­came known around the world af­ter «The Sa­tan­ic Vers­es.»

The Chau­tauqua In­sti­tu­tion, about 55 miles south­west of Buf­fa­lo in a rur­al cor­ner of New York, is known for its sum­mer­time lec­ture se­ries. Rushdie has spo­ken there be­fore.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

