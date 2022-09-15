Australian City Council To Change Name With Ties To Jamaican Slave Estate

Entornointeligente.com /

A city council in Melbourne, Australia has been given the green light to change its name, formally cutting ties with an 18th-century Jamaican slave estate. Moreland City Council will become Merri-bek Council on September 26 after the name was officially approved and published in the government gazette today. The council in the city’s north started consultation on a name change after discovering it was linked to a slave plantation operated from 1770 to 1796. The estate produced sugar and rum and traded slaves in Jamaica. Moreland Mayor Mark Riley said changing the name was an act of reconciliation. It will start changing its name on council materials this month.

