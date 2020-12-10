Australia Confident About Achieving 2030 Climate Targets

Australia used to claim credits for overachieving under other emission reduction plans to compensate for underachievement in the Paris Agreement, and this put it at odds with the UN, Reuters noted in a report of the news. Now, the problem will be eliminated, with Australia’s emissions seen down 29 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. This compares with a target of 26-28 percent. And yet, according to the statement, Australia’s overachievement in 2030 goals includes old achievements

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Finance the Economy the Markets Investing & Trading Reports Commodities Gold Silver Breaking News Premium Articles Community My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 47.02 +1.50 +3.30% Brent Crude • 10 mins 50.47 +1.61 +3.30% Natural Gas • 10 mins 2.576 +0.134 +5.49% Mars US • 18 hours 46.57 +0.17 +0.37% Opec Basket • 2 days 48.31 +0.52 +1.09% Urals • 23 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00% Louisiana Light • 2 days 47.43 -0.06 -0.13% Louisiana Light • 2 days 47.43 -0.06 -0.13% Bonny Light • 2 days 48.32 -0.51 -1.04% Mexican Basket • 2 days 44.30 +0.13 +0.29% Natural Gas • 10 mins 2.576 +0.134 +5.49% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 2 days 49.13 +0.78 +1.61% Murban • 2 days 49.63 +0.74 +1.51% Iran Heavy • 2 days 46.19 -0.29 -0.62% Basra Light • 2 days 50.36 -0.19 -0.38% Saharan Blend • 2 days 48.40 -0.13 -0.27% Bonny Light • 2 days 48.32 -0.51 -1.04% Bonny Light • 2 days 48.32 -0.51 -1.04% Girassol • 2 days 50.11 -0.22 -0.44% Opec Basket • 2 days 48.31 +0.52 +1.09% OPEC Members Monthly Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 18 days 32.08 -0.14 -0.43% Western Canadian Select • 12 hours 33.37 -0.08 -0.24% Canadian Condensate • 12 hours 44.52 -0.08 -0.18% Premium Synthetic • 12 hours 45.92 -0.08 -0.17% Sweet Crude • 12 hours 39.72 -0.18 -0.45% Peace Sour • 12 hours 38.02 -0.08 -0.21% Peace Sour • 12 hours 38.02 -0.08 -0.21% Light Sour Blend • 12 hours 39.87 -0.08 -0.20% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 12 hours 41.22 -0.18 -0.43% Central Alberta • 12 hours 38.12 -0.08 -0.21% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 47.43 -0.06 -0.13% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00% Giddings • 2 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00% ANS West Coast • 3 days 48.67 +0.73 +1.52% West Texas Sour • 2 days 39.47 -0.08 -0.20% Eagle Ford • 2 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18% Eagle Ford • 2 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00% Kansas Common • 2 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00% Buena Vista • 2 days 49.51 -0.08 -0.16% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Discussion Headlines 1 hour Australia Confident About Achieving 2030 Climate Targets 2 hours Mexico Plans Further Debt Relief For Pemex 3 hours Shell Nigeria Employees Vandalize Oil Pipelines 19 hours Oil Rises As Markets Shrug Off Bearish Inventory Report 20 hours $226 Billion Pension Fund Considers Dumping Oil & Gas Investments 22 hours Big Oil Boosts Earnings From Tax-Haven Affiliates 23 hours Kurdistan To Hand Over Oil Revenue To Iraq In Exchange For Funds 1 day Maduro Accuses CIA Of Bribing Oil Workers 1 day ”Widowmaker” Natural Gas Trade Collapses On Mild Winter Forecast 1 day Oil Wells On Fire After Attack On Iraqi Oilfield 2 days Oil Prices Slip As Oil And Product Inventories Continue To Build 2 days Major Oil Pipeline Operators Plan Higher Dividends 2 days OPEC Members Are Being Forced To Compensate For Missed Targets 2 days Tesla Cashes In On Stock Price Explosion With Another $5B Share Sale 2 days Asia Free Trade Deal Widens Oil Supply Channels To China 2 days ADNOC Reduces January Oil Shipments 3 days California Is The Top U.S. Net Importer Of Electricity 3 days The UK Now Has Its First EV-Only Charging Station 3 days Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Reportedly Set For January 4 3 days Iraq’s Oil Minister Sees Oil Breaking $50 In Early 2021 3 days New Activist Investor Wants Exxon To Invest More In Clean Energy 3 days Strike Could Shut Down All Ports In OPEC Producer Nigeria 6 days France’s Total Looks To Sell Its Stake In Kurdistan Oilfield 6 days Denmark To End Oil Production In 2050 6 days Share Of EV Registrations In UK Jumps To 9.1% In November 7 days IEA: Pandemic Slows Energy Efficiency Race 7 days Iran’s Foreign Minister: “No Renegotiations On Nuclear Deal With Biden Period” 7 days Alaska’s Oil Exports Double Amid Strong Chinese Demand 7 days Oil Major Chevron Slashes Spending Plans Following COVID Crisis 7 days Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident 7 days Saudi Oil Exports To U.S. Slump To 35-Year Low 8 days Venezuela’s Gasoline Shortage Is Worsening 8 days Venezuela’s Oil Exports Double in November As Mysterious New Buyers Emerge 8 days U.S. Coal Output Capacity Has Plunged 28% Since 2009 Peak 8 days Construction Of Line 3 Oil Pipeline Begins In Minnesota 8 days Libya Moves Closer To Resolving Quarrel Over Oil Revenues 8 days Mexico Leaves OPEC Behind, Pockets Billions From Oil Hedge 9 days Oil Price Rally Reverses As Inventories Balloon 9 days Turkey Halts Mediterranean Oil, Gas Survey On EU Sanctions Threat 9 days U.S. Briefly Became Net Petroleum Importer This Year 3 minutes War for Taiwan? 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen? 46 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status – Electoral Votes 3 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , “Do no harm” 21 mins Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill? 23 mins ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against 20 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”) 2 days Biden said he won’t make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . . 2 days “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova 14 hours can Trump pardon himself? Breaking News: Australia Confident About Achieving 2030 Climate Targets

Find us on:

An Energy Trade War Is Brewing Trump has added one ofâ¦

UAE Oil Is A Vital Geopolitical Weapon Against China‘s Middle East Expansion ADNOC, the key corporate proxyâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Google + Linkedin Reddit Related News Maduro Accuses CIA Of Bribing Oil Workers ”Widowmaker” Natural Gas Trade Collapses On Mild Winter Forecast Oil Wells On Fire After Attack On Iraqi Oilfield Oil Prices Slip As Oil And Product Inventories Continue To Build Major Oil Pipeline Operators Plan Higher Dividends Australia Confident About Achieving 2030 Climate Targets By Charles Kennedy – Dec 10, 2020, 11:30 AM CST Australia is confident it could hit its emission reduction targets for 2030 without resorting to the use of credits for achieving targets under earlier climate pacts, the country’s energy minister, Angus Taylor, said in a statement .

Australia used to claim credits for overachieving under other emission reduction plans to compensate for underachievement in the Paris Agreement, and this put it at odds with the UN, Reuters noted in a report of the news. Now, the problem will be eliminated, with Australia’s emissions seen down 29 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. This compares with a target of 26-28 percent.

And yet, according to the statement, Australia’s overachievement in 2030 goals includes old achievements.

“The Australia’s emissions projections 2020 report, released today, shows that Australia is on track to beat its 2030 target by 403 million tonnes, including 459 million tonnes of past overachievement,” the statement read, adding “Over the last two years, Australia’s 2030 position has improved by 639 million tonnes (13.2 per cent of the emissions budget). This is equivalent to taking all of Australia’s 14.7 million cars off the road for 15 years.”

Yet Australia is now investing heavily in renewable energy, which could push it past its 2030 without relying on past achievements, the statement also said. Some $13.44 billion (A$18 billion) has been earmarked for advancing renewable energy technology over the next decade, and it could help Australia exceed its 2030 emissions target by 145 million tons of CO2, this time not including past achievements.

Australia boasts it is expanding renewable energy capacity 25 percent faster than the four largest economies in Europe taken together and ten times faster than the global average. Its province of Victoria recently became the site where the world’s largest battery storage facility is going to be built, led by Tesla and French Neoen.

By Charles Kennedy For Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Oil Wells On Fire After Attack On Iraqi Oilfield

Oil Market Hopeful As Vaccinations Begin

Finding A Way Around The World’s Largest Oil Chokepoint

Join the discussion |

Entornointeligente.com