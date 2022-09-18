Attorney seeks release of suspects in policeman's murder

Entornointeligente.com /

A habeas corpus application was made in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, on behalf of two suspects in the murder of police sergeant Victor Francis a week ago.

The men’s attorney told presiding judge Desiree Alleyne that his clients were being held for an unreasonably long time while the police investigate.

He said the police should charge or release the men.

Following the application, the judge told investigators that there was an obligation to bring action against the suspects within a reasonable time.

The police stated that the investigation was at a critical stage and, if the suspects are released, the investigation could be impeded.

