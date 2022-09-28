28 septiembre, 2022
Attorney Expects Government To Appeal In Industry Cove Housing Case

More legal proceedings are expected arising from the case in which the Supreme Court quashed the decision to grant an environmental licence for a sewage plant at a National Housing Trust scheme in Industry Cove, Hanover.

Attorney-at-law Robert Collie, who represented residents in the claim against the government, believes an appeal will be pursued.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Natural Resources Conservation Authority acted illegally in not requiring the NHT to submit an environmental impact assessment report.

It also quashed the environmental licences to permit the discharge of  sewage effluent and the permit for sub-division and construction of  the units.

The development is now almost complete but the sewage system remains outstanding.

Mr Collie, speaking Tuesday on Radio Jamaica’s Beyond the Headline s, argued that, based on all the factors, the government will not sit by and allow its investment to go to waste, so he is anticipating more proceedings.

He said, having established a housing development with 63 units «and handed them over to people,» he believes the government will be pursuing further court action «to at least say that the development was legal.»

The attorney added that if an appeal is not pursued by the government there will have to be discussions about how to proceed in the absence of  the permits.

 

 

                                                                          

