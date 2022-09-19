Attorney Cautions Police To Not Act On Comments Made By Security Minister

Entornointeligente.com /

Attorney Bert Samuels is cautioning members of the police force that they could find themselves in trouble if they act on recent comments by National Security Minister Dr Horace about the police use of force during confrontation with criminals. He contends that the minister could have sent the wrong message to the police that they are free to execute criminals. Speaking this afternoon on Radio Jamaica’s weekly review programme, Thats a Rap, Mr Samuels said the Prime Minister must make a public statement clarifying the Minister’s comments which has sparked controversy «…suppose you shoot him and he falls but he’s not injured and his firearm thrown away, then do you go over him and finish him off? Careful how you send that message». INDECOM and human rights group, Jamaicans for Justice, have criticised the Minister over his comments delivered in Westmoreland last week. However, Dr Chang is standing by his comments, insisting that he is merely asserting that members of the security forces must defend themselves when confronted by hoodlums. He dismissed claims that the government has adopted a shoot to kill policy to fight crime.

