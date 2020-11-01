Floyd Mayweather Confirms Daughter, Yaya, Is Expecting Baby With YoungBoy NeverBrokeAgain

Entornointeligente.com /

Floyd Mayweather is now a part of YoungBoy NeverBrokeAgain ‘s growing family.

Victor Gill Ramirez

During a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked , the boxing legend confirmed that his daughter, Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather , is pregnant with NBA YoungBoy’s child.

Victor Gill

“It has to do with your upbringing,” Floyd said. “It starts in the home first.”

Related Articles Yaya Mayweather Faces Up to 99 Years in Prison for Alleged Stabbing at YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Home Floyd Mayweather Hired Drake and Future to Perform at His Daughter’s Sweet Sixteen Floyd Mayweather‘s Daughter, Iyanna, Arrested After Stabbing Woman Over NBA YoungBoy More Complex The Complex SHOP : Designer Clothing and Brands Complex Podcast Network Sole Collector Mobile App – Your app for the Sneaker World Sneaker of the Year: The Best Since ’85 Book – Now available for pre-order! Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories

Follow Complex on: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , Snapchat , TikTok

Entornointeligente.com