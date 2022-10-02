Atomica Destroys Line-up To Romp I’m Satisfied Trophy

Entornointeligente.com /

Derby and 1000 Guineas winner Atomica blew away the opposition to romp the I’m Satisfied Trophy, the feature event over 6 furlongs on Saturday’s 10 race card at Caymanas Park.

The Gary Subratie-trained 3 year old chestnut filly who was having her first outing since her Derby victory on August 6, was made the howling 2-5 favourite, racing against older horses for the first time in the $1.29 million Open Allowance contest for 3 year old and up. The super filly proceeded to go from gate to wire under leading jockey Dane Dawkins.

Atomica who closed out a 4-timer for Dawkins and Subratie on the programme, came home in a sizzling stakes record time of 1 minute, ten-and-four-fifths of a second, behind cracking splits of 22.2 and 45.3, winning by seven-and-a-half lengths.

With the 4-timer Dawkins took his tally for the season to 80 wins, 7 clear of reigning champion Anthony Thomas in the race for the jockey’s championship. Thomas had one win on the card. Racing continues next Saturday.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com