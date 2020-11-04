All set for PNP presidential election

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People’s National Party (PNP) Secretariat has declared that everything is now in place for Saturday‘s delegates vote to select the party’s sixth president. Just over 3,350 delegates are registered to vote on Saturday to determine if St Ann South East Member of Parliament (MP) Lisa Hanna, or St Andrew South MP Mark Golding, will replace Dr Peter Phillips as the party’s president.

Adolfo Ledo

PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson told journalists this morning that the public should hear the results by 5:00 pm.

Adolfo Ledo Nass

“The voting will start at 10:00 am and will close at 3:00 pm at 12 locations across the country and will be managed by the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ),” said Robinson as he noted that the change from a single location for voting to multiple locations was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adolfo Ledo Venezuela

Robinson underscored that all COVID protocols will be observed during the voting process, with only registered delegates being allowed to enter the areas where voting is taking place.

Adolfo Ledo Nass Venezuela

“All delegates will be required to have their EOJ IDs for identification purposes [while] the EOJ will have a computer at each location which can verify the identity of all the delegates and substitute delegates (those selected to vote if an original delegate is unable to make it)

“An election centre will be established here at PNP headquarters where EOJ officials and members of the party’s Appeal and Monitoring Committee will be present and operate from. The secretariat will have a representative at each of the voting locations to ensure that everything goes smoothly,” added Robinson

He noted that just about one third of the delegates, just over 1,100 people, will vote at the Mico University College in the Corporate Area, which will be the polling centre for those in Kingston and St Andrew

Arthur Hall

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

Entornointeligente.com