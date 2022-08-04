Atlantic joins International Association of Oil and Gas producers

Entornointeligente.com /

LNG pro­duc­er At­lantic has be­come the world’s first large-scale LNG pro­duc­er to join the In­ter­na­tion­al As­so­ci­a­tion of Oil and Gas Pro­duc­ers (IOGP).

At­lantic will com­bine its dis­tinct com­pet­i­tive ad­van­tage of 23 years of core LNG ex­per­tise, with the glob­al knowl­edge of the IOGP to con­tin­ue dri­ving world-class per­for­mance across the LNG pro­duc­er’s op­er­a­tions, the com­pa­ny said in a state­ment on Wednes­day.

At­lantic Chief Ex­ec­u­tive Of­fi­cer Ron Adams al­so un­der­scored the ben­e­fits that this new mem­ber­ship and mile­stone achieve­ment will pro­vide to the com­pa­ny’s pur­suit of sus­tained world-class op­er­a­tions, and the cru­cial role it con­tin­ues to play in the en­er­gy tran­si­tion.

«This mem­ber­ship is di­rect­ly aligned to our wider strate­gic roadmap and will help us con­tin­ue achiev­ing the op­er­a­tional re­quire­ments brought about by in­creas­ing glob­al de­mand for clean­er en­er­gy sources in­clud­ing nat­ur­al gas,» Adams said.

He said the com­pa­ny’s con­tin­ued suc­cess in build­ing sus­tained world-class op­er­a­tions helps to cre­ate val­ue across T&T.

«This mem­ber­ship will fur­ther en­able us to align our key sys­tems to those that are best-in-class and em­bed­ded in all world-class or­gan­i­sa­tions,» Adams added.

Es­tab­lished in 1974, the IOGP ad­vances the views of the glob­al up­stream oil and gas in­dus­try and speaks on the in­dus­try’s be­half to in­ter­na­tion­al reg­u­la­tors and leg­isla­tive bod­ies, in­clud­ing the Unit­ed Na­tions and its agen­cies.

With its mem­bers pro­duc­ing 40 per cent of the world’s oil and gas, the as­so­ci­a­tion works to iden­ti­fy and share the knowl­edge and best prac­tices that dri­ve in­dus­try im­prove­ments in health, safe­ty, the en­vi­ron­ment, se­cu­ri­ty, and so­cial re­spon­si­bil­i­ty.

At­lantic is one of the world’s largest pro­duc­ers of LNG and its car­goes are de­liv­ered to mul­ti­ple world­wide des­ti­na­tions in Eu­rope, USA, South Amer­i­ca, Asia, and the Caribbean.

