Athletes are more than just that

Entornointeligente.com /

I’ve al­ways got­ten the im­pres­sion that ath­letes are un­der­rat­ed, at least in our so­ci­ety with­in the Caribbean. So okay, we love to pro­mote the fan­fare that comes with the suc­cess these ath­letes achieve and we fan­cy the op­por­tu­ni­ty to iden­ti­fy with them when they are on top of their game. But take that away, from the very reg­u­lar ath­lete who is yet to stake his claim to the one who has achieved fame, we tend to see them as just that—an ath­lete who knows on­ly sport.

I strong­ly be­lieve, and this comes from years of close in­ter­ac­tion with ath­letes at var­i­ous lev­els, that they recog­nise the im­por­tance of team­work and trust, they know how to deal with ad­ver­si­ty and con­flict, and they know how to think strate­gi­cal­ly and shift course when nec­es­sary. And these are all things that some peo­ple in high of­fice strug­gle with.

Some aca­d­e­m­ic re­search has delved in­to the ways ath­letes learn to be lead­ers with more re­search on the hori­zon aimed at this top­ic.

In one re­port, Why fe­male ath­letes make win­ning en­tre­pre­neurs, ES­PN in­ter­viewed women en­tre­pre­neurs around the world who had played sports, and they said they de­vel­oped lead­er­ship, con­fi­dence, sin­gle-mind­ed­ness, pas­sion and re­silience as ath­letes. Re­gard­ing lead­er­ship, the re­port not­ed: «The ath­lete en­tre­pre­neurs ex­plain that play­ing sport has giv­en them a strong ground­ing in what it means to be on a team — on both prac­ti­cal and emo­tion­al lev­els. And they are us­ing that sports mind­set to es­tab­lish the high-per­form­ing teams re­quired to grow their com­pa­nies.»

A study pub­lished in the Jour­nal of Lead­er­ship & Or­ga­ni­za­tion­al Stud­ies in 2014 looked at men who had par­tic­i­pat­ed in var­si­ty-lev­el high school sports decades ear­li­er. The study found they «ap­peared to demon­strate high­er lev­els of lead­er­ship and had high­er-sta­tus ca­reers.» A lit­tle ex­am­ple is for­mer Trinidad and To­ba­go Un­der 17 foot­ball cap­tain Bren­don Creed, who at age 17 be­gan his civ­il en­gi­neer­ing de­gree at Tem­ple Uni­ver­si­ty while on a foot­ball schol­ar­ship. «Through­out my 4 years, I had many ex­pe­ri­ences that pre­pared me to nav­i­gate life af­ter school,» Creed said. He be­gan tu­tor­ing at El­e­vat-ED Tu­tor­ing Ser­vices and then end­ed up teach­ing math to the na­tion’s youth live on CNC3 dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. «My les­son in ver­sa­til­i­ty con­tin­ues to this day,» added Creed who still plays foot­ball.

Stu­dent-ath­letes gain all these skills, but the prob­lem is that many of them are not taught how to use them out­side of sports. This is where prop­er lead­er­ship comes in, where the right guid­ance is pro­vid­ed.

Ath­letes gain emo­tion­al tough­ness, bal­ance, in­tegri­ty and the abil­i­ty to have dif­fi­cult con­ver­sa­tions, said Matthew David­son, PhD, pres­i­dent of the In­sti­tute for Ex­cel­lent and Ethics (IEE) which as­sess­es and builds lead­er­ship de­vel­op­ment and or­gan­i­sa­tion­al cul­ture. But ath­letes don’t au­to­mat­i­cal­ly pick up these lessons, he said. «There’s no rea­son to be­lieve that it just nat­u­ral­ly hap­pens. Sure, these are part­ly ‘caught,’ but they al­so must be in­ten­tion­al­ly taught.»

As a leader and a fol­low­er, it is im­por­tant to know how to adapt to change. And this is more ob­vi­ous dur­ing the cur­rent pan­dem­ic times. Change is in­evitable in any in­dus­try, es­pe­cial­ly in sports, and many peo­ple fear the idea of change be­cause it is a dis­rup­tion to the nor­mal rou­tine and there is a lack of cer­tain­ty in lead­er­ship.

Trans­for­ma­tion­al lead­er­ship is one of the most de­sired lead­er­ship styles in the sports in­dus­try. It’s my choice based on ex­pe­ri­ences I have been for­tu­nate enough to have. Lead­ers that em­brace this ap­proach put the fol­low­ers’ emo­tions, mo­tives, and needs be­fore their own. In sports, change is in­evitable. It re­quires adap­ta­tion and sur­vival in the ever-chang­ing sport in­dus­try.

Every year, there are coach­ing, ad­min­is­tra­tive, per­son­nel, and rule changes with­in sports or­gan­i­sa­tions. An­oth­er way a trans­for­ma­tion­al leader in sports can cre­ate an en­vi­ron­ment that is ac­cept­ing of change is by cre­at­ing depth with­in the or­gan­i­sa­tion. There is re­la­tion­ship depth which deals with cre­at­ing more mean­ing­ful con­nec­tions.

Di­ver­si­ty depth is the next di­men­sion, and it in­cludes hav­ing a va­ri­ety of skills, ex­pe­ri­ences, back­grounds, and ed­u­ca­tion with­in the or­gan­i­sa­tion such as past and present ath­letes and sports en­tre­pre­neurs. The last di­men­sion is ser­vant­hood depth. This di­men­sion of depth refers to the com­mit­ment to serv­ing oth­ers. These are lead­ers and fol­low­ers who put oth­ers first and are self­less with a de­sire to help to whole team or or­gan­i­sa­tion suc­ceed.

Here’s some­thing I will leave to pon­der up­on. Do you think we will see a for­mer ath­lete or re­spect­ed sport­ing per­son­al­i­ty be­come the Prime Min­is­ter of our coun­try in our life­time?

Re­spect to all the ath­letes com­ing off the re­cent Com­mon­wealth Games and those prepar­ing to rep­re­sent us at the Youth Com­mon­wealth Games on our shores.

«Think of your­self as an ath­lete. I guar­an­tee you it will change the way you walk, the way you work, and the de­ci­sions you make about lead­er­ship, team­work, and suc­cess.»

—Mari­ah Bur­ton Nel­son, award-win­ning au­thor and for­mer pro bas­ket­ball play­er

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com