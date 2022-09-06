Atalanta on top in Serie A

Entornointeligente.com /

ROME (AP):

Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop Italian Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 yesterday.

What’s more, Atalanta did it without their starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel.

The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour mark after being set up by Ademola Lookman.

Eight minutes later, Lookman appeared to have the tap in but on closer review there was a deflection and the score went down as an own goal from Monza defender Marlon.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com