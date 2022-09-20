At Least One Killed As Major Earthquake Strikes Mexico

Entornointeligente.com /

At least one person has died following a magnitude 7.6 earthquake that shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast this afternoon. A seismic alarm was also set off in Mexico City on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes. There was no immediate report of significant damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered 23 miles southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states, at a depth of 9.4 miles. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that the secretary of the Navy told him one person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima, when a wall at a mall collapsed. Michoacan’s Public Security department said there were no immediate reports of significant damage in that state beyond some cracks in buildings in the town of Coalcoman.

