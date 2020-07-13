 At least 16 police, civilians killed during overnight clashes in N. Afghanistan - EntornoInteligente
13 julio, 2020

13 julio, 2020

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, July 13 (Xinhua) — At least 12 police and four civilians were killed during Taliban insurgents’ attacks in Afghanistan’s two northern provinces during Sunday night, authorities said Monday, adding that 11 insurgents also died in the fightings. Enditem
