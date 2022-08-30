At Least 15 Dead As Violence Erupts In Iraq’s Green Zone

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 96.84 -0.17 -0.18% Brent Crude • 10 mins 104.4 -0.67 -0.64% Murban Crude • 15 mins 104.8 +4.41 +4.39% Natural Gas • 11 mins 9.273 -0.063 -0.67% Gasoline • 28 mins 2.873 -0.005 -0.16% Louisiana Light • 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Bonny Light • 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Opec Basket • 5 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56% Mars US • 10 hours 95.11 +3.45 +3.76% Gasoline • 28 mins 2.873 -0.005 -0.16% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 1 day 99.98 +0.52 +0.52% Murban • 1 day 101.6 +1.77 +1.77% Iran Heavy • 4 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23% Basra Light • 273 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 4 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67% Bonny Light • 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Girassol • 4 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15% Opec Basket • 5 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 1 day 76.23 +3.65 +5.03% Western Canadian Select • 1 hour 82.91 +3.95 +5.00% Canadian Condensate • 1 hour 99.16 +3.95 +4.15% Premium Synthetic • 1 hour 97.41 +3.95 +4.23% Sweet Crude • 1 hour 95.31 +3.95 +4.32% Peace Sour • 1 hour 92.46 +3.95 +4.46% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 1 hour 92.46 +3.95 +4.46% Light Sour Blend • 1 hour 94.56 +3.95 +4.36% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 1 hour 98.11 +3.95 +4.19% Central Alberta • 1 hour 92.76 +3.95 +4.45% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 5 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46% Giddings • 5 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64% ANS West Coast • 7 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97% West Texas Sour • 18 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Oklahoma Sweet • 5 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46% Kansas Common • 7 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 5 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 hour At Least 15 Dead As Violence Erupts In Iraq’s Green Zone 9 hours Pemex Sees Sizeable Increase In Crude Processing In July 12 hours IEA: Russian Oil Output Still Exceeding Expectations 13 hours Musk Goes Viral With Oil & Gas Tweet 14 hours Ford Hikes Price Of New Mach-E EV By $8,000 14 hours European Gas Prices Plunge As Germany Fills Storage Ahead Of Schedule 16 hours Saudi Arabia Expected To Slash Oil Prices To Asia 17 hours Baghdad In Crisis As Protesters Storm Presidential Palace 18 hours Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters 20 hours High Fuel Prices Drive Record Profits For Chinese Oil Giants 21 hours Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market 23 hours Oil Refinery Fire Sparks Fears Of A Fuel Shortage In Four States 1 day Renewed Violence In Tripoli Prompts Fears Of Libyan Civil War 3 days Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records 4 days Czech Republic Calls Emergency EU Meeting On Energy Crisis 4 days Russia Is Flaring Natural Gas While Choking Supply To Europe 4 days BP Looks To Restart The Midwest’s Largest Refinery 4 days UK Household Energy Bills Will Triple On New Price Cap 4 days Gazprom: No NordStream 1 Turbines In Canada For Repair 4 days Germany Rethinks Gas Levy Following Major Outcry 4 days The Chinese Defense Firm That Shipped $1.5 Billion Of Venezuelan Oil 4 days UBS Sees $125 Oil In The ’Coming Months 4 days Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms 4 days EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges 5 days TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army 5 days Europe’s $280 Billion Support Package Could Make Energy Crisis Worse 5 days Top Indian Refiner To Invest $25 Billion In Net-Zero Push 5 days OPEC President Backs Potential Oil Output Cuts 5 days IAEA Close To Deal With Russia, Ukraine To Inspect Shelled Nuclear Plant 5 days California To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles 5 days Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again 5 days India Cuts U.S. Crude Imports By 50% As It Buys Discounted Russian Crude 5 days U.S. Diesel Prices Climb For First Time In Two Months 6 days North Sea Gas Production Increases 26% 6 days UK Records Zero Fuel Imports From Russia For First Time Ever 6 days Russia’s Oil Production On Track For First Drop In Four Months 6 days Iran Offers To Help Europe With Oil And Gas Deliveries This Winter 6 days India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap 6 days Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January 6 days Sources: There’s No Formal Proposal At OPEC+ To Cut Output 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 8 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 2 days Wind droughts 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 5 days «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 5 days Forecasts for oil stocks. Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: At Least 15 Dead As Violence Erupts In Iraq’s Green Zone

Find us on:

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis A combination of power cutsâ¦

Is There Enough Land For Our Ambitious Renewable Energy Agenda? The world may be desperateâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters Ford Hikes Price Of New Mach-E EV By $8,000 High Fuel Prices Drive Record Profits For Chinese Oil Giants Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market Oil Refinery Fire Sparks Fears Of A Fuel Shortage In Four States At Least 15 Dead As Violence Erupts In Iraq’s Green Zone By Charles Kennedy – Aug 30, 2022, 1:20 AM CDT At least 15 people have been killed and scores of others wounded in overnight fighting in the Iraqi capital, following protestors’ storming of the presidential palace on Monday.

Fighting broke out in and around the Green Zone after hundreds of protesters loyal to powerful Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadar tore down cement barriers and charged through the Republican Palace following the cleric’s announcement earlier on Monday that he would withdraw from politics.

The Iraqi military imposed a curfew after the presidential palace was breached, and fighting broke out between al-Sadr’s supporters and military forces. Police have responded with tear gas and physical fights with protesters.

Iraqi media has cited health officials as saying that some 270 people had been wounded either by gunfire or clashes with riot police.

Al-Sadr has now announced he is on a hunger strike .

The Shi’ite cleric has opposed the nomination of a pro-Iranian Shi’ite for prime minister and has used his protesters to prevent the formation of a new government. Iraq has been unable to form a new government since elections in October 2021, when the Sadrists won seats that had belonged to Iran-backed Shi’ites, but not enough to form a government without a coalition, which al-Sadr refused to do.

Neighboring Iran , whose militia proxies are at odds with fellow Shi’ites loyal to al-Sadr, has closed its land borders with Iraq amid the outbreak of violence in Baghdad.

Tensions have been rising in recent weeks in Iraq, with the potential to further rattle oil markets if uncertainty and instability hit a critical level in OPEC’s second-largest producer.

Political uncertainty in Iraq, which pumped 4.496 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in July, could add to the current supply fears helping to drive prices higher. Supply fears are being driven presently by renewed fighting and political uncertainty in Libya , as well as by statements from OPEC+ officials about the potential for new production cuts .

By Charle Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

Join the discussion |

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com