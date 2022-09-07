At Least 10 People Dead As Typhoon Strikes South Korea

Entornointeligente.com /

At least 10 people have died and thousands have been displaced after Typhoon Hinnamnor tore through South Korea’s southern industrial hubs on Tuesday. Seven of the deaths were reported from one submerged parking lot under a residential complex in the country’s southeastern port city of Pohang. The seven people had become trapped by rising waters while attempting to move their vehicles. Another person died after being buried in a house hit by a landslide. Two people remain missing from the powerful typhoon. The casualties could rise as rescue operations continue, with the military mobilising amphibious vehicles. The powerful storm hit with wind speeds equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane, with winds exceeding 154 kilometers per hour.

