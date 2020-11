Section Of Irish Town Road Again Impassable After Being Cleared Monday

Entornointeligente.com /

The section of the Irish Town road in St Andrew, which was Monday night partially cleared by the National Works Agency (NWA) is again impassable. The area has been plagued by landslides due to inclement weather. NWA Communication Manager Stephen Shaw says equipment are being sourced to assist in removing the debris. Speaking earlier on the Morning Agenda on Power 106, Mr. Shaw said the NWA may have to develop a plan to deal with the instability on the hillsides in Irish Town. “You see the problem with some of these hillsides is that we go there and we touch it and it makes the situation worse. So, sometimes, you have to allow nature to just take its course. It will move and then it will settle,” he reasoned. Meanwhile, Mr. Shaw said the landslide on the Wakefield to Hardware Gap road in Portland has been cleared.

