Asian Insider Oct 9: US and China battle over visas, Jokowi in Singapore, paternity leave harassment

Entornointeligente.com /

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: US and China are imposing tit-for-tat visa restrictions ahead of trade talks in Washington; Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong; Japan’s work culture is coming under scrutiny after fathers claim they were harassed for taking paternity leave; WEF announces its latest economic competitiveness ranking and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here .

US-CHINA TRADE TALKS TO RESUME UNDER A CLOUD

Trade talks between the US and China are resuming tomorrow in Washington under what must be the worst possible circumstances. In what now almost appears as a coordinated series of measures, the US State Department today imposed visa restrictions on some Chinese officials over the treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang , a day after its Commerce Department blacklisted 28 Chinese entities for the same reason. Beijing swiftly condemned the latest move and announced that it too was planning tighter visa restrictions for US national with ties to anti-China groups . The significant souring of ties just ahead of talks, had put into doubt what progress could be made when the senior officials meet.

Related reading:

Analysis: With ties souring with the US, is China looking to improve its relationship with Japan?

Asian countries would be very unhappy if they have to choose between US and China: PM Lee Hsien Loong

Hong Kong latest :

Chinese state newspaper People’s Daily criticises Apple over Hong Kong app, protesters’ song

NBA’s vision of a lucrative expansion dims as China fumes and sponsors pull out over Hong Kong comments

Some Hong Kong MTR stations remain closed following widespread vandalism, says rail operator

PM LEE AND JOKOWI MEET

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and visiting Indonesia President Joko Widodo successfully concluded a Leader’s Retreat in Singapore yesterday. The retreat – a long-held tradition that allows leaders from both countries to meet informally – appeared to go largely according to the plan of such diplomatic meetings. There were lots of smiles all around, both leaders talked about deepening ties and then there were concrete deliverables in the form of MOUs signed. The two sides also agreed on a framework to discuss long-standing bilateral issues – airspace management and military training.

Our coverage of the Leader’s Retreat:

PM Lee Hsien Loong, President Joko Widodo hope Singapore-Indonesia ties will grow even stronger

Singapore and Indonesia to renew US$10b currency pact for another year, step up economic cooperation

Singapore and Indonesia agree on framework to discuss airspace management, military training

ARE JAPANESE FIRMS PENALISING MEN WHO TAKE PATERNITY LEAVE?

Mr Glen Wood, 49, who works at the Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities brokerage house in Tokyo has become the second father to file a lawsuit in Japan alleging that his employer dragged its feet on his paternity leave application then sidelined him when he returned . Last month, a Tokyo court held a first hearing in a case where a Japanese man sued his employer, saying he was effectively demoted for taking paternity leave . The cases are shining a spotlight on work practices in Japan, where though the law provides for generous parental leave, only 6 per cent of fathers take them.

The debate in Japan:

Falling birth rates in Japan: Spotlight on lack of childcare places and workplace support

THE WORLD’S MOST COMPETITIVE ECONOMY

Singapore has overtaken the US in the World Economic Forum’s ranking of economic competitiveness. US’ drop from the top spot is being linked in part to the ongoing trade war. The report noted that Singapore scored well because of its financial system, market efficiency and macroeconomic stability, but added that its performance was undermined by limited checks and balances. Hong Kong was third in ranking, though the WEF said the data used in the report was collected prior to the unrest.

Trump’s trade wars cause US to lose its competitiveness top spot to Singapore: World Economic Forum

See the full ranking of the 141 economies here.

LAST CHANCE TO SEE

Some iconic tourist experiences in the Asia Pacific are about to end for good, as governments seek to contain the effects of over-tourism. Vietnamese authorities have set a weekend deadline for the removal of dozens of cafes alongside the railway tracks that cut through Hanoi. Having a beer while a train rolls by inches away has been a major tourist draw for the city but the safety of the railway has come under question of late. In Australia, visitors will be permanently banned from climbing the Unesco-recognised Uluru on Oct 26, prompting a rush of tourists trying to scale the rock before the deadline.

Off the rails: Hanoi closes trackside cafes thronged by selfie-seeking tourists

Thousands rush to climb Australia’s Uluru ahead of ban

IN OTHER NEWS:

Whale in the Thames : A 10m humpback whale spotted in the River Thames earlier this week has been found dead just east of London and will now be handed over to scientists for an autopsy.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry : John Goodenough of the US, Britain’s Stanley Whittingham and Japan’s Akira Yoshino on Wednesday (Oct 9) won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for the development of lithium-ion batteries , the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

Another Tokyo Typhoon : Just one month after the Greater Tokyo region endured the most violent storm in its history, an even stronger typhoon is forecast to batter the area on Saturday (Oct 12) . Typhoon Hagibis – the 19th typhoon this year – was already the top story on Japanese news bulletins on Wednesday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) calling an urgent news conference to warn of potential widespread devastation.

Impeachment fight: United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday (Oct 8) that President Donald Trump “will be held accountable” after the White House said it would refuse to cooperate with the congressional impeachment inquiry of the Republican President.

French cigarette heist : A Japanese man who stepped out of his Paris hotel for a cigarette was robbed of his US$840,000 (S$1.2 million) Swiss watch by a thief who snatched it off his wrist, police sources said on Tuesday (Oct 8) . The thief grabbed the man’s arm and fled with the rare Richard Mille timepiece, a Tourbillon Diamond Twister.

Obamas coming to Singapore : The Obamas are coming to Singapore in Decembe r, to give two separate public talks organised by business events provider The Growth Faculty.

That’s it for today, thanks for reading and see you tomorrow.

– Jeremy

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here .

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com