As road caves into a precipice… St Julien Village cut off 

Just as they feared, villagers of St Julien Road in Princes Town are now cut off after the main road slipped into a 30-feet precipice, following heavy rains.
Two houses are perched on a cliff on either side of the slippage and a WASA main has broken off.
Despite heavy rains, dozens of villagers came out to protest on Monday to beg for help.
Faced with no vehicular access, residents were seen walking on the edge of a slope to get out of the village where former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday was born and raised.
Resident Sheila Chandoor, who has been living there for 45 years, said elderly people were so frustrated to the point of suicide.
«Bread van can’t pass, fish van can’t pass, the ambulance cannot come in. What will happen if one of us gets sick? » Chandoor cried.
She said the recreation ground where they usually exercised is now inaccessible and they could no longer walk to the village temple or church.
«If we want to get out, we have to make the whole rounds about eight miles through Sisters Road to get out,» Chandoor explained.
