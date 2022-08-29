As road caves into a precipice… St Julien Village cut off 

Entornointeligente.com /

RAD­HI­CA DE SIL­VA

Just as they feared, vil­lagers of St Julien Road in Princes Town are now cut off af­ter the main road slipped in­to a 30-feet precipice, fol­low­ing heavy rains.

Two hous­es are perched on a cliff on ei­ther side of the slip­page and a WASA main has bro­ken off.

De­spite heavy rains, dozens of vil­lagers came out to protest on Mon­day to beg for help.

Faced with no ve­hic­u­lar ac­cess, res­i­dents were seen walk­ing on the edge of a slope to get out of the vil­lage where for­mer Prime Min­is­ter Bas­deo Pan­day was born and raised.

Res­i­dent Sheila Chan­door, who has been liv­ing there for 45 years, said el­der­ly peo­ple were so frus­trat­ed to the point of sui­cide.

«Bread van can’t pass, fish van can’t pass, the am­bu­lance can­not come in. What will hap­pen if one of us gets sick? » Chan­door cried.

She said the recre­ation ground where they usu­al­ly ex­er­cised is now in­ac­ces­si­ble and they could no longer walk to the vil­lage tem­ple or church.

«If we want to get out, we have to make the whole rounds about eight miles through Sis­ters Road to get out,» Chan­door ex­plained.

