As PNM’s completes seventh year in office

As the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) seventh year in office comes to an end, citizens feel their lives have been regressing under the Government, with key issues not being addressed.
However, Arima MP Pennelope Beckles is among the favoured MPs in constituencies canvassed by Guardian Media.
On August 10, 2020, the PNM, under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, captured 22 of the 41 seats in the general election, giving them a second term to manage the country’s affairs.
The party has had to deal with several critical issues during their governance thus far, among them the COVID-19 pandemic, rising food prices, a turbulent economy, increased unemployment, a spike in crime and murders, deplorable roads and poor delivery of water.
Guardian Media visited four PNM-controlled constituencies last week to gauge from residents the performance of the Government and their MPs in the last year.
Many of the constituents we spoke to admitted they felt neglected, unrepresented and stagnated.
Sitting under a tree in the company of a group of men in Techier Village, Point Fortin, Othis Bestrey said jobs were lacking in their community, while he said the PNM needed to bring new faces to the party.
On a scale of one to ten, Bestrey rated the PNM and his MP Kennedy Richards’ performance at two, pointing out that in the last year they have seen no improvements in their area.
Resident Dale Calder gave the Government a four.
Both men described themselves as «die-hard PNM.»
Calder said outsiders were being given jobs over residents, while their roads were slowly deteriorating.
«The PNM needs young blood. The old heads don’t want to leave. They holding onto power but we need young people with new ideas to make a change,» Bestrey said.
He said the party he once supported has also turned its backs on the poor.
«They not doing anything for us here,» he said, voicing his displeasure.
In Faris Al-Rawi’s San Fernando West constituency, the cries were no different.
Seven vendors peddling fish at the market at King’s Wharf expressed disgust at the facility’s poor conditions.
Malfunctioning toilets, no electricity and a leaking roof were some of the problems the vendors griped about.
The vendors gave Al-Rawi «a zero» rating when asked to assess his performance.
Vendor Ijahaman Levi Russell said they only see Al-Rawi when there is a media event in the area.
«Other than that, he does not come around. As citizens, our lives are not progressing,» Russell said.
Another vendor said they were fed up with empty promises.
«A promise is a comfort to a fool and that is how we are being treated right now, like fools,» he remarked.
Despite Arima having the highest murder and crime rates in the country and frequent water woes, its MP, Pennelope Beckles, came in for heavy praises from constituents, many of whom described her as a workhorse.
In Maturita, where there have been ongoing gang wars, one resident of Boodoo Avenue, who requested anonymity, said Beckles always makes herself available to help people.
«That’s what representation is about. Penny may not be able to provide for all of our needs but she has a genuine heart. I would give her a rating of seven.»
Assessing Beckles’ accomplishments, businessman and former president of the Arima Business Association, Reval Chattergoon, also gave Beckles a seven, saying the MP has been working with the police to address the crime situation in the borough.
«Penny would work with the people and quietly get things done,» Chattergoon said.
In 2020, resident Bobby Baksh said he pleaded with Beckles to assist in getting Dump Road paved and for a higher police presence due to crime in the community. Baksh said the Government did not have the funding to pave the road but the police have been making regular patrols. He gave Beckles a «passing grade.»
Residents of Tarodale in Brian Manning’s San Fernando East constituency meanwhile voiced their displeasure over the deplorable roads, lack of drainage, floods and sewer water accumulating in front of their homes.
For pensioner Sonnylal Seecharan, his issues are never-ending.
Whenever it rains, the area below Seecharan’s HDC’s house floods, as the water has nowhere to run off. There are potholes in the roads, some of which were patched with concrete.
Stating that the Government’s performance left much to be desired, Seecharan said Manning deserves a «five» rating.
Nearby, Yallahs Avenue resident Terrence Perryman spoke about the land in front of his home shifting, which has been causing the pillars under his HDC home to crack and lean. A collection of sewer water was also seen in front of his gap.
«PNM not even helping their own. I, who is a PNM, have nothing good to say about them. Manning would get a zero from me.»
Frustrated Thornhill Street, Cocoyea resident Dion Daniel said for months he has been seeking employment at Manning’s constituency office.
«But nothing happening. I know Manning has pulled through in the past, so, I would give him a seven.»
PRO happy with efforts
Having faced unprecedented trials and an unstable, ruthless and unpatriotic Opposition in the last year, the People’s National Movement (PNM) still managed to govern the country with distinction under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
This is the view of the party’s PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing, as she gave Guardian Media an overview of the performance of some of the party’s ministers and MPs, ahead of the party completing its seventh year in office today (August 10).
Lezama-Lee Sing said Finance Minister Colm Imbert has done a remarkable job in managing the economy and keeping the country resilient, as well as buffering against worldwide extremes.
Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, she said, has meanwhile ensured that community activities are on the rise again.
«She must also be commended for the emphasis on national athletes who continue to do their best to represent our country against the best in the world,» Lezama-Lee Sing said.
She said the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs also maintained a robust and relevant legislative agenda over the past year.
«Legislation relevant to the protection of women, national security, including bail amendment, local government reform and other important matters, took precedence and was brought to both Houses of Parliament for debate. It’s a pity that the Opposition has been so reckless and irresponsible, clearly not seeking the best interest of our nation’s people and doing all that it can to undermine any and all efforts,» the PRO said.
Lezama-Lee Sing said Camille Robinson-Regis, who served in the capacity of Planning and Development Minister, undertook a lot of work for her successor Pennelope Beckles.
«They have clearly recognised that climate change is very real and have championed the preservation of the environment as a priority,» she said.
«Efforts to protect the ocean and the earth’s climate engine have been sustained and this must be commended. It is now for the general population to now become more attuned to the reality that it’s our responsibility to look for and take care of our country and the planet.»
She praised the Ministry of Agriculture’s food bags initiative as a resounding success under then-minister Clarence Rambharat’s tenure.
Lezama-Lee Sing applauded Minister of Youth Development and National Science Foster Cummings for distinguishing himself as a champion of and for the young people of the country. The youth, according to Lezama-Lee Sing, have seen an explosion of opportunity.
«Through his ministry and because of his vision, there is a project, a course, a training opportunity, a growth and development mechanism for every youth who wants the chance. From tractor driving classes to the highly subscribed agriculture homestead project to entrepreneurial grants via Nedco et cetera, there is something for everyone.»
The PM, Minister of Caricom and Foreign Affairs Amery Browne and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh also provided sterling leadership for the management of the country, the health system and the successful and effective parallel health system and the acquisition of vaccines, she said.
Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon was congratulated for providing numerous opportunities for youth and elder citizens alike.
As educators, Lezama-Lee Sing said, Education Ministers Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Lisa Morris-Julian have accepted the challenge to transform education in such a way «that it is relevant for all learning capabilities and all interests and intersects.»
Stating that digital transformation continued to be at the forefront of the Government’s developmental agenda, Lezama-Lee Sing said Minister of Public Administration and Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus «is committed to delivering a highly anticipated and much-needed digital ecosystem specific to the needs of this country and comparable to the best in the world.»
The previous (Kazim Hosein) and current (Faris Al-Rawi) Rural Development and Local Government Ministers have also walked a long hard road toward local government reform.
«Hosein did incredibly well with the consultations, the Joint Select Committee and laying it in Parliament. Al-Rawi pushed it through and continues to make local government even more relevant to burgesses,» she said.
Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox, she said, also ensured her ministry did all that was possible to put support mechanisms in place to buffer the negative effects on affected families and vulnerable members of society during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, Lezama-Lee Sing added, had distinguished himself as a man serious about the business of making State-provided utilities efficient.
«There are concerted efforts, however, to make this country ungovernable. Seemingly deliberate acts of sabotage at booster stations and in other state spaces are clear indicators that there are those determined to wreak havoc on the nation and our people. The inconveniences, unnecessary expense, loss of productive national man hours, forced public and private sector closures…all of these consequences of ruthless acts are avoidable. But the minister and the Government will continue to do what they must.»
Lezama-Lee Sing also commended the MPs without portfolios who have been champions for their constituents and communities.
She credited MPs Roger Munroe, Keith Scotland and Kennedy Richards for their excellence in serving their constituencies and advocating for their people.
«This is not to say that MPs who have portfolios have not been working. They certainly have been walking hand-in-hand with their constituents.»
