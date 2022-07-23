Entornointeligente.com /

Ms Alison Blake CMG taking the oath of office at the Court and Assembly Chamber It's official, the Falkland Islands have a new Governor, and the first woman to occupy that position, Ms. Alison Blake CMG. The governor designate for the Falkland Islands, and Commissioner of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Ms. Blake took the oath of office on Saturday morning at the Court and Assembly Chamber.

Later received the royal salute from a Guard of Honor consisting of a tri-service detachment of Royal Navy, Army, and Royal Air Force and a detachment from the Falkland Island Defense Force.

Following the inspection, and a 17 gun salute for Governor Alison Blake, there was a parade.

After having been sworn in as Governor and received the symbolic sword from the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Keith Blake JP, depository during the interregnum, the Governor shook hands with many of the guests at the Court and Assembly Chamber.

Likewise when the ceremony moved to Victory Green with the Royal Salute and parade, governor Alison Blake mingled and chatted with people present as the event.

Meanwhile Government House has reminded that those who have been invited to the evening reception for the incoming governor originally scheduled for Friday 22 July at 18:00, the reception will now be held this Saturday 23rd July at 18:00 hours. The postponement has been caused by delays in the airbridge from Brize Norton, as a result of the heat wave in the United Kingdom.

Ms Alison Mary Blake CMG was previously Ambassador to Afghanistan, Commissioner to Bangladesh, and deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan. She joined the Ministry of Defense in 1989 and in 1995 moved to the Foreign Office.

Ms Blake was appointed a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in the 2028 New Year Honors “for services to British foreign and security policy.”

