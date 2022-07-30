As another man gunned down in city

Entornointeligente.com /

Ris­ing crime is said to be forc­ing some Port-of-Spain busi­ness own­ers out of the city, while some are al­so putting build­ings up for sale.

This was the word from Down­town Own­ers and Mer­chants As­so­ci­a­tion pres­i­dent Gre­go­ry Aboud yes­ter­day, af­ter four peo­ple were shot at the cor­ner of Queen Janelle Com­mis­siong and George Streets in Port-of-Spain. One of the vic­tims sub­se­quent­ly died but the men had not been iden­ti­fied up to press time last night.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia af­ter ven­tur­ing to the area af­ter hear­ing of the in­ci­dent, Aboud said there are still some mem­bers who will hold their ground de­spite the fact that gang vi­o­lence had be­come a grave con­cern with more day­light mur­ders in the cap­i­tal city.

«The crim­i­nal el­e­ments have not yet got­ten the mes­sage that there is a de­ter­mined ef­fort to in­ter­act with what they are do­ing and that we would aban­don Port-of-Spain and there are some who are talk­ing about it. But we are not aban­don­ing Port-of-Spain and once I am here, we in­tend to stay and to re­solve this is­sue be­cause this is a law and or­der is­sue,» Aboud said.

«This is not a com­pli­cat­ed mat­ter that peo­ple want to talk about the holis­tic so­lu­tion. You have to start mak­ing ar­rests and pros­e­cut­ing per­pe­tra­tors and when this is done at an ex­po­nen­tial de­gree of 70 per cent, then you could say that you have an­oth­er in­ter­dic­tion to make but don’t come and talk mum­bo jum­bo about so­cial in­ter­ven­tion and when you have per­sons walk­ing around with guns and feel­ing the ease that they can shoot each oth­er in broad day­light.»

He added that the crim­i­nals are law­less be­cause they are not be­ing held to ac­count, not­ing per­pe­tra­tors are at­tack­ing shop­pers and at­tack­ing each oth­er in the cap­i­tal.

«The truth is, busi­ness­es have start­ed re­lo­cat­ing from the city. In fact, prob­a­bly there is no busi­ness oth­er than maybe two or three ma­jor busi­ness­es in Port-of-Spain that have branch­es out­side of Port-of-Spain and from where we are stand­ing, with­in mere walk­ing dis­tance, there are many build­ings that are up for sale and there is a wor­ri­some as­pect to that.

«We can’t at­tract the city fa­thers; we can’t at­tract them to the bread-and-but­ter is­sues. They are not in­ter­est­ed and they are al­ways talk­ing fairy tale ideas and meat and pota­toes, we want to talk about bread-and-but­ter is­sues,» Aboud said.

He added, «I will al­so like to make a spe­cial re­quest to the May­or of Port-of-Spain, he is con­cen­trat­ed on meat and pota­toes is­sues at a time when we have to or­gan­ise our bread and but­ter, don’t come to talk to us about all types of fan­cy dish­es and fan­cy sauces and in par­tic­u­lar, don’t come to talk to us about wreck­ing and help us to solve the prob­lems in Port-of-Spain.»

As a re­sult of yes­ter­day’s shoot­ing, the area was cor­doned off by po­lice and one of the vic­tims ran from the scene and col­lapsed along Hen­ry Street, ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports.

Po­lice were work­ing on sev­er­al leads in the in­ci­dent up to last evening. In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing in­to the in­ci­dent.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com