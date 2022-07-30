As another man gunned down in city

Rising crime is said to be forcing some Port-of-Spain business owners out of the city, while some are also putting buildings up for sale.
This was the word from Downtown Owners and Merchants Association president Gregory Aboud yesterday, after four people were shot at the corner of Queen Janelle Commissiong and George Streets in Port-of-Spain. One of the victims subsequently died but the men had not been identified up to press time last night.
Speaking to Guardian Media after venturing to the area after hearing of the incident, Aboud said there are still some members who will hold their ground despite the fact that gang violence had become a grave concern with more daylight murders in the capital city.
«The criminal elements have not yet gotten the message that there is a determined effort to interact with what they are doing and that we would abandon Port-of-Spain and there are some who are talking about it. But we are not abandoning Port-of-Spain and once I am here, we intend to stay and to resolve this issue because this is a law and order issue,» Aboud said.
«This is not a complicated matter that people want to talk about the holistic solution. You have to start making arrests and prosecuting perpetrators and when this is done at an exponential degree of 70 per cent, then you could say that you have another interdiction to make but don’t come and talk mumbo jumbo about social intervention and when you have persons walking around with guns and feeling the ease that they can shoot each other in broad daylight.»
He added that the criminals are lawless because they are not being held to account, noting perpetrators are attacking shoppers and attacking each other in the capital.
«The truth is, businesses have started relocating from the city. In fact, probably there is no business other than maybe two or three major businesses in Port-of-Spain that have branches outside of Port-of-Spain and from where we are standing, within mere walking distance, there are many buildings that are up for sale and there is a worrisome aspect to that.
«We can’t attract the city fathers; we can’t attract them to the bread-and-butter issues. They are not interested and they are always talking fairy tale ideas and meat and potatoes, we want to talk about bread-and-butter issues,» Aboud said.
He added, «I will also like to make a special request to the Mayor of Port-of-Spain, he is concentrated on meat and potatoes issues at a time when we have to organise our bread and butter, don’t come to talk to us about all types of fancy dishes and fancy sauces and in particular, don’t come to talk to us about wrecking and help us to solve the problems in Port-of-Spain.»
As a result of yesterday’s shooting, the area was cordoned off by police and one of the victims ran from the scene and collapsed along Henry Street, according to police reports.
Police were working on several leads in the incident up to last evening. Investigations are continuing into the incident.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian