Artist Neilon Vidal hopes his new R&B music video ‘My love 4U’ will be embraced locally

Rising artist Neilon Vidal has drawn inspiration from his relationship and has penned his latest R&B single «my love 4U» which is accompanied by his first ever professional music video.

Acknowledging that the R&B genre isn’t the typical norm for a local artist, the St. Joseph resident expressed hope to Dominica News Online (DNO) that the public will embrace his new music.

«The song is about love and being in a relationship and you feel the vibes between you and the person and you look to the future and see all that you all can accomplish together,» the artist revealed.

He continued «I know that Bouyon is sort of what we are used to from younger persons like myself but I would like for other genres to get a foot in Dominica so more artists donât have to feel like they only have to sing bouyon if they wish to make it big locally.»

Nevertheless, Vidal says that he has been receiving positive feedback from those who have viewed the videos thus far.

As to his plans in the industry, short term, Vidal who dubbed himself a versatile artist says that he intends on releasing a lot more new music and videos which he believes will help to grow his name locally.

In the long term, the 25-year-old has big dreams of opening his own studio to help younger artists produce and record new music in any genre.

The musician went on to express his gratitude to his entire team to include Jaleel Grove, Denzel Dangleben, Carlene Coipel and Josh Bazil.

Below is a link to the music video

Dominica News Online

