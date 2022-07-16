Artisans give Games a delicate lace face

Entornointeligente.com /

The mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 are created by Wang Lihua, a master of arts and crafts at the Xiaoshan Lihua Lace and Bead Embroidery Research Institute and an inheritor of national intangible cultural heritage for Xiaoshan lace and bead embroidery. [Photo provided to China Daily] The Xiaoshan Museum in Hangzhou made a delicate donation recently-mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, made in Xiaoshan lace.

The mascots were created by Wang Lihua, a master of arts and crafts at the Xiaoshan Lihua Lace and Bead Embroidery Research Institute and an inheritor of national intangible cultural heritage for Xiaoshan lace and bead embroidery.

Wang told of how she was inspired by the Hangzhou Asian Games mascots and then blended a variety of colored threads and needlework into the new handicrafts to bring out the spirit of the mascots.

«There are more than 100 artworks made in Xiaoshan lace, Hang embroidery, an ancient art that has been practiced in Hangzhou, and bead embroidery about the Asian Games,» she says. «It took us almost a week to complete each piece of art.

