Art and fiction connect at Olympia Gallery

On the face of it, the paintings of the late Cecil Cooper and the fiction of Ferdinand Dennis are unrelated. But the works of the two are featured together at the Olympia Gallery in Papine, St Andrew, and the creators both referred to as storytellers.

«This might be the first time such different stories are told,» Cooper’s widow and attorney-at–law Rose Bennett-Cooper told The Gleaner at a talk by Gilour Bauer, curator of the Cecil Cooper Scholarship Exhibition, and the Jamaican launch of Dennis’ short story collection, The Black and White Museum .

Bauer spoke generally about Cooper’s philosophy and work ethic, before giving a detailed analysis of 10 of his paintings. The University of the West Indies Professor Carolyn Cooper introduced Dennis. He then read excerpts from the book.

Bauer remembered Cooper, who died in September 2016, as multifaceted – a friend, teacher, artist, performer (actor and singer) – and a man of strong principles. He would work on one idea for a painting or set of paintings and stay with it until he felt he had developed it fully, she said. Believing that it was necessary for an artist to develop a large body of work, he did so himself to the extent that «he probably didn’t know how many finished work he had».

The curator spoke of the challenges she faced in selecting and mounting the work for the exhibition. Cooper worked in many styles and wanted his art to function on different levels, Bauer said; and she wanted to fully represent Cooper, while keeping a balance of the various narratives his work explored. Happily, the multilayered physical layout of the gallery’s space helped, she revealed.

