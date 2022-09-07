Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspect In Shooting Death Of Trench Town Teen

Entornointeligente.com /

The West Kingston Police have issued an arrest warrant for Desroy Walker, who is being sought for the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Tivoli Gardens High student, Nevado Maitland. Nevado was shot dead on Friday along Fourth Street in Trench Town. Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, head of the West Kingston Police, told Radio Jamaica News that the warrant was issued for the suspect after investigators collected eyewitness statements in the case. The police are appealing to Mr. Walker to «turn himself in to the Denham Town police no later than 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, the 7th of September». Members of the suspect’s family were forced to leave the community Friday after receiving death threats.

