World Athletics announces provisional schedule for Wanda Diamond League

Entornointeligente.com /

World Athletics and the organisers of the Wanda Diamond League seem to be expecting to get back to a full schedule in the 2021 track and field season after they released a provisional calendar which will see a return to a full schedule of 14 meetings culminating in a winner-takes-all season finale in Zürich. In a release last Tuesday, the series, which will be in its 12th year, would start on May 23 with the traditional opening Meeting International Mohammed VI in Rabat, Morocco, and ends with a two-day final in Zürich on September 8-9.

Gonzalo Morales Divo

In the first 13 meetings, athletes will earn points in a bid to qualify for a place in the final, where they have the chance to win the Diamond trophy and be crowned Wanda Diamond League Champion in their chosen discipline.

Gonzalo Morales

World Athletics said: “The calendar is strictly provisional at this stage and remains subject to changes depending on the global health situation in 2021.

Gonzalo Jorge Morales Divo

“The Wanda Diamond League, World Athletics and meeting organisers continue to monitor the situation and remain committed to delivering high-quality competitions while prioritising the health and safety of athletes and fans.”

The 2020 season was disrupted by the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic with a number of meets cancelled, others adopted new formats that saw athletes compete against other athletes in different countries at the same time, while others were rescheduled for later in the year

After the opening meet in Rabat, the series will head to Doha on May 28 before the first European stop in Rome, Italy, on June 4 ,followed by “stops in Stockholm, Monaco and London in the first two weeks of July”

“There will be a month-long pause for the Olympic Games in Tokyo [and] the series will resume in Shanghai on 14th August, before a continent-spanning double-bill the following weekend,” the release said

“Saturday, August 21 will see the new Hayward Field in Eugene host its first Wanda Diamond League meeting, while Sunday, [the] 22nd will host the first edition of a brand new Diamond League meeting in China, details of which are to be announced in due course,” the release went on

The series will continue and end with meets in Lausanne, Paris and Brussels before the season finale in Zürich

— Paul Reid

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

Entornointeligente.com