El criollo Francisco Cervelli anuncia su retirada del beísbol profesional (Comunicado)

Francisco Cervelli | Foto: MLB

El receptor venezolano Francisco Cervelli anunció su retirada este sábado, en una publicación de Instagram .

Cervelli , de 34 años de edad, pasó 13 temporadas en las mayores, jugando para los Yanquis de Nueva York, los Piratas de Pittsburgh, los Bravos de Atlanta y los Marlins de Miami .

? Siento que es importante compartir esto con ustedes, los fanáticos, porque su apoyo a lo largo de mi carrera de 18 años ha significado mucho: ayudaron a hacer posible mi viaje. Durante mi carrera, tuve lesiones y tomé algunas malas decisiones. Pero también aprendí mucho ?, escribió en su cuenta en la red social Instagram.

? También me enorgullece saber que me esforcé constantemente por hacer posible lo imposible. ¿Mi consejo? Nunca dejes que nadie te diga que no puedes lograr tus sueños. Si lo hice, tú también puedes hacerlo. Hoy me retiro feliz y plenamente satisfecho, porque entregué mi corazón y mi alma a este maravilloso juego. Me retiro porque ha llegado el momento de anteponer mi salud a mi carrera ?.

? Ahora tengo claro que mi futuro tiene mucho más. Por primera vez en mucho tiempo, sé que mi salud y bienestar deben ser el primer paso ?, explicó.

? Nunca olvidaré todo lo que este juego me ha enseñado. No cambiaría la sangre, el sudor y las lágrimas por nada en el mundo. Este juego siempre será mi mayor amor?

El venezolano formó parte del equipo de los Yanquis, que ganó la Serie Mundial en el 2009

Esta temporada, Cervelli bateó para promedio de .245 con tres jonrones y siete carreras impulsadas como receptor de los Marlins de Miami

Fue incluido en la lista de lesionados en agosto con una conmoción cerebral. Fue la séptima conmoción cerebral documentada de Cervelli en las Grandes Ligas

En su carrera, el venezolano bateó para .268 con 41 jonrones y 275 impulsadas

