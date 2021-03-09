Tobagonians await PNM’s response on PDP’s proposal

She al­so said the par­ty would meet on March 8 to dis­cuss the pro­pos­al. Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass MLS Re­spond­ing to the con­cern, Duke said he had no in­ter­est in the post

Camille Mceach­nie

There was no word up to late yes­ter­day from the To­ba­go Coun­cil of the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) on whether it will ac­cept the Pro­gres­sive De­mo­c­ra­t­ic Pa­tri­ots’(PDP) pro­pos­al to tem­porar­i­ly share To­ba­go’s gov­er­nance.

The arrange­ment is ex­pect­ed to re­main in place un­til new elec­tions are called af­ter the procla­ma­tion of the To­ba­go Amend­ed Bill or To­ba­go Au­ton­o­my Bill is passed and pro­claimed.

The PDP said it will not com­ment any fur­ther on the sit­u­a­tion and is giv­ing the PNM time to de­lib­er­ate on it.

The PDP put for­ward the pro­pos­al on March 3, dur­ing a meet­ing called by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley at the Mag­dale­na Grand Beach and Golf Club with the 12 as­sem­bly­men.

The PDP pro­posed the PNM fill the posts of Pre­sid­ing Of­fi­cer, Chief Sec­re­tary, and coun­cil­lor.

The PDP wants its As­sem­bly­men as Deputy Chief Sec­re­tary, Fi­nance Sec­re­tary, and two coun­cil­lors and the re­main­ing ex­ec­u­tive po­si­tions equal­ly shared be­tween the two par­ties.

On March 5, dur­ing a tour of the Ba­co­let In­door Sport Fa­cil­i­ty, To­ba­go Coun­cil leader Tra­cy David­son -Ce­les­tine said the par­ty’s sup­port­ers ex­pressed con­cerns about the PDP’s leader Wat­son Duke be­com­ing Fi­nance Sec­re­tary.

She al­so said the par­ty would meet on March 8 to dis­cuss the pro­pos­al.

Re­spond­ing to the con­cern, Duke said he had no in­ter­est in the post.

And deputy leader Far­ley Au­gus­tine said the par­ty did not and will not of­fer Duke the po­si­tion. "Stop try­ing to mud­dy the wa­ters," Au­gus­tine said in his Face­book post on the mat­ter.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands the PNM's is­land coun­cil ex­ec­u­tive met on Mon­day as planned.

The is­sue of gov­ern­ing To­ba­go arose as the 12 As­sem­bly­men in the 12 -man as­sem­bly could not elect a pre­sid­ing of­fi­cer.

They were elect­ed dur­ing the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly's(THA) Jan­u­ary 25, 2021, and in­au­gu­rat­ed on Jan­u­ary 28 by Pres­i­dent Paula- Mae Weekes.

How­ev­er, the THA's clerk aban­doned the process to elect a pre­sid­ing of­fi­cer af­ter three un­suc­cess­ful at­tempts, re­sult­ing in the THA not be­ing con­sti­tut­ed.

The pre­vi­ous Ex­ec­u­tive Coun­cil, led by the PNM, con­tin­ues to gov­ern To­ba­go as pro­vid­ed by law.

