 Arod Proposed To Jlo In A Beach - EntornoInteligente
13 marzo, 2019
arod_proposed_to_jlo_in_a_beach.jpg

Arod Proposed To Jlo In A Beach

2 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / American former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman Alexander Emmanuel Rodriguez fondly known as “A-Rod” proposed to his super star singer fiancee Jlo in a beach.

The couple shared their moment of and engagement on social media for friends and family felicitate with them. See some pictures here.

View this post on Instagram

3.9.19✨♥️

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 12, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

Share this: Tweet More WhatsApp Related
LINK ORIGINAL: Pmnewsnigeria

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation

104454