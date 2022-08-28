Arima man murdered, friend critical

Police are probing the murder of an Arima man on Saturday night.
The victim has been identified as Devaughn Pamponette, 36, of River Road Tumpuna Road.
His friend, Shaquille Liverpool, 25, is in critical condition at the hospital.
Police say that around 9.45 Saturday night, Pamponette and Liverpool were outside a house at Bellamy Street, Arima, when they were shot.
They were rushed to the Arima District Health Facility by residents where Pamponette was pronounced dead on arrival.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian