Arima man murdered, friend critical

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are prob­ing the mur­der of an Ari­ma man on Sat­ur­day night.

The vic­tim has been iden­ti­fied as De­vaughn Pam­ponette, 36, of Riv­er Road Tumpuna Road.

His friend, Shaquille Liv­er­pool, 25, is in crit­i­cal con­di­tion at the hos­pi­tal.

Po­lice say that around 9.45 Sat­ur­day night, Pam­ponette and Liv­er­pool were out­side a house at Bel­lamy Street, Ari­ma, when they were shot.

They were rushed to the Ari­ma Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty by res­i­dents where Pam­ponette was pro­nounced dead on ar­rival.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com