Arima dad-to-be shot dead in suspected land dispute

An Ari­ma man who was ex­pect­ing his first child with­in the next two months was killed yes­ter­day morn­ing in what rel­a­tives claimed was a re­sult of a «fam­i­ly fight down.»

Luke Dalips­ingh, 32 was shot once in the back of the head as he dealt with a cus­tomer at his whole­sale busi­ness lo­cat­ed at the cor­ner of Co­corite Road and Ques­nel Streets, Ari­ma.

The mur­der took place just af­ter 11 am yes­ter­day.

Dalips­ingh’s wife Ten­isha who is sev­en months preg­nant re­mained be­hind the counter of the busi­ness, Luke & Ten­isha Whole­sale Com­pa­ny Ltd.

Stand­ing in the rain as he looked at Dalips­ingh’s body ly­ing on the pave­ment, his broth­er Randy who lives next door shook his head sad­ly.

In­di­cat­ing he was in shock, Randy said Luke’s busi­ness was shot up sev­er­al weeks ago but no one was in­jured.

Re­veal­ing Luke con­fid­ed in him some time ago that a fam­i­ly dis­pute over land had him un­easy – Randy said, «I don’t know what will hap­pen now.»

Luke be­longed to a fam­i­ly of six sib­lings.

Un­able to say what would be­come of Ten­isha and the ba­by now, Randy said he was cer­tain they would be cared for.

Ten­isha’s fa­ther was seen wash­ing down the area with bleach and soap wa­ter af­ter Luke’s body was re­moved by un­der­tak­ers.

Sev­er­al of Luke’s em­ploy­ees who are Venezue­lan cried bit­ter­ly fol­low­ing the killing.

Neigh­bours and res­i­dents who were reg­u­lar cus­tomers of Luke’s ex­pressed sad­ness over the killing. One woman emerged from her house, cry­ing as she said, » He was such a nice man.»

An­oth­er said, «I so up­set, I can’t cook nah.»

Po­lice are con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions and look­ing in­to the land dis­pute as a pos­si­ble mo­tive.

