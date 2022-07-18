Arima dad-to-be shot dead in suspected land dispute

An Arima man who was expecting his first child within the next two months was killed yesterday morning in what relatives claimed was a result of a «family fight down.»
Luke Dalipsingh, 32 was shot once in the back of the head as he dealt with a customer at his wholesale business located at the corner of Cocorite Road and Quesnel Streets, Arima.
The murder took place just after 11 am yesterday.
Dalipsingh’s wife Tenisha who is seven months pregnant remained behind the counter of the business, Luke & Tenisha Wholesale Company Ltd.
Standing in the rain as he looked at Dalipsingh’s body lying on the pavement, his brother Randy who lives next door shook his head sadly.
Indicating he was in shock, Randy said Luke’s business was shot up several weeks ago but no one was injured.
Revealing Luke confided in him some time ago that a family dispute over land had him uneasy – Randy said, «I don’t know what will happen now.»
Luke belonged to a family of six siblings.
Unable to say what would become of Tenisha and the baby now, Randy said he was certain they would be cared for.
Tenisha’s father was seen washing down the area with bleach and soap water after Luke’s body was removed by undertakers.
Several of Luke’s employees who are Venezuelan cried bitterly following the killing.
Neighbours and residents who were regular customers of Luke’s expressed sadness over the killing. One woman emerged from her house, crying as she said, » He was such a nice man.»
Another said, «I so upset, I can’t cook nah.»
Police are continuing investigations and looking into the land dispute as a possible motive.
