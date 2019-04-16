Ariana Grande Brings 4/5ths of ‘N Sync to Coachella, and Fans Respond With … ‘N Decision

Entornointeligente.com / As rumored, Arianna Grande brought out most of the members of ‘N Sync during her Coachella -closing performance Sunday night… and the reaction to the collaboration between the reigning pop superstar and the nearly reunited boy-band kings was mixed, ranging from an exultant “OMG!” to something more like “Oh, meh, god.”

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez first came out as Grande sang “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” which samples the group’s vintage “Makes Me Ill,” and then they stuck around for a joint version of the oldie “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

The absence of Justin Timberlake was an insurmountable obstacle for some watching at home via the live stream or in the California crowd. Others thought that recreating some of their signature late ‘90s/early 2000s dance moves with Grande gamely joining in was justification enough to spotlight these four in the desert, even without participation from the man in the woods.

