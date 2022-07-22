Argentine presidential spokeswoman enters Instagram contest to win a dildo

Entornointeligente.com /

Registration to enter the contest is open until July 27 Argentina's Presidential Spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti made the headlines Friday after she was spotted on Instagram entering a Friend's Day contest to win a dildo, which was promoted under the slogan “Your clitoris is your best friend. Give it a gift.”

The private life of any government official is off limits, except when the country is going through rampant inflation that is rendering the population poorer every day. From that angle, social media users expressed their disappointment with Cerruti’s attitude because people argued she needed to work 24 hours a day 7 days a week to save the country from its plight.

“Happy day for old and new friendships and above all, friendship with yourself,” the organizers of the contest added in their Instagram posting.

On her IG account, Cerruti tagged many of her friends, including journalist Nancy Pazos (ex-wife of Buenos Aires’ Deputy Mayor Diego Santilli) and tango singer Patricia Malanca.

TV commentator Manuel Adorni wrote: “Half the country sunk in poverty, 4M homeless, inflation close to 3 digits per year, the dollar totally out of control and the economy paralyzed. Meanwhile, the spokeswoman of the Nation participates in contests to win a dildo. Absolutely finished. The end.”

Pediatrician Carlos Kambourian, who rose to notoriety for his appearances to address the issue of COVID-19 vaccination, noted: “Presidential spokesperson, @gabicerru is too busy trying to win a dildo in a raffle. It can be seen that with the dollar at 350 she can’t afford it. Argentina is bleeding to death and they ejaculate on us.”

Cerruti was involved earlier this month in another scandal when the State-.run TV Pública station hired a scriptwriter to make a production based on the book La revolución de las viejas, authored by the Casa Rosada official. The production was canceled last week after opposition groups objected that it would imply the use of public funds for the promotion of the work of one specific official.

Also this month, President Alberto Fernández dismantled the Communications Unit within his administration, leaving Cerruti alone to work directly under the head of state.

