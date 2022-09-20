Argentine President warns against undemocratic rightwing movements

Entornointeligente.com /

“There is no problem with democratic right-wingers,” Alberto Fernández said Argentine President Alberto Fernández said Tuesday during a press conference in New York before his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly that the Sept. 1 assassination attempt against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was linked to the resurgence of fascism as much as it was “the result of hatred.”

“What happened to her [CFK] is the result of that hatred,” President Fernández explained at the conference Global Challenges: a Latin American perspective at The New School University. “Denying it does us no good,” he underlined. “It is in despair where hatred, violence, and old fascisms that reappear in the world are sown,” he added. Fernández also warned of “recalcitrant right-wingers in Europe”:

“There is no problem with democratic right-wingers, but right-wingers who promote hatred and violence should have no place in the world we live in,” the Argentine President stressed.

The South American leader also pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be a veil that when lifted “exposed the miseries … [of] the unjust system we live in”.

He also insisted that “Latin America is the most unequal continent in the world” which “may end up having an opportunity amid this war. Food needs to be produced and Latin America produces it. Energies are needed, and they are in the region.”

Fernández also denounced the world’s credit system: “The system of surcharges that triple the interest rates that we debtor countries pay after suffering a pandemic like the one we suffered cannot continue to exist,” the Argentine head of state went on. “We have to change. The world gave us a warning. We have to say enough is enough,” Fernandez underscored.

