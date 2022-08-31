Argentine minister Cafiero collects more «ignorant» expletives

Entornointeligente.com /

Lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, openly replied to Argentine foreign minister Santiago Cafiero, who had called him ignorant after Bolsonaro Jr criticized the judicial situation of Argentine vice-president Cristina Fernandez for whom federal prosecution is requesting twelve years of imprisonment on charges of corruption and benefitting with public works distribution.

Bolsonaro Jr replied to Cafiero ironically on the social network recalling two recent (ignorant) incidents which became viral, one of them refers to the flag confusion when the minister received the recently appointed Swiss ambassador to Argentina.

“Only one of us knows the difference between the flags of Denmark and Switzerland,” wrote Bolsonaro attached with a tweet from a member of the Argentine opposition, lawmaker Ricardo Lopez Murphy who exposed the error with the Swiss ambassador, regretting the situation. .

Pero solo uno de nosotros sabe la diferencia entre la bandera de Dinamarca y Suiza. https://t.co/XiwJVi1zLU pic.twitter.com/P7YrFXUer6

— Eduardo Bolsonaro (@BolsonaroSP) August 26, 2022 Bolsonaro did not write his message in Portuguese but in Spanish. And ironically pointed out, “now that you mention ignorant, I’m writing in Spanish to make sure you understand what I’m saying”. The Brazilian lawmaker then added the incident in Dubai when Cafiero, who does not speak English, tried giving a speech in English to the surprise and amusement of the audience.

The origin of the exchange took place when US Republican Senator Ted Cruz asked the Biden administration to sanction Cristina Fernandez given the prosecution charges of repeated corruption. Bolsonaro also attached Senator Cruz’ tweet with an additional opinion on the Argentine government, president and vice president.

Uno más ignorante que el otro. Pero hay algo que dejan en relieve: la persecución judicial a @CFKArgentina está impulsada por intereses ideológicos que nacen fuera de la Argentina. Cuidemos nuestra democracia. Todas y todos con Cristina. pic.twitter.com/MO2ona2rPI

— Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero) August 26, 2022 “Congratulations to Senator @SenTedCruz for the document detailing Argentina’s tragedy, triggered by the communist government of Cristina Fernandez and Alberto Fernandez. Recalling that this pair, who have dishonored Argentina are the allies of Lula in his plan to destroy Brazil”, tweetted Bolsonaro who as his father is running for reelection.

When the Dubai incident became public in Argentina, and the fact that the foreign minister did not manage a word in English, Cafiero was seriously criticized and several investigative journalists exposed his background as a most frugal book salesman. Cafiero reacted by tweetting they were all a bunch of “d… h….”, later confessing he was unaware of the meaning of the expletive.

