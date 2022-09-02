Argentina’s VP Survives Assassination Attempt After Gun Misfires

Entornointeligente.com /

Argentina’s vice-president has narrowly avoided assassination after a gunman’s weapon jammed as he aimed at her. Footage shows the moment Cristina Fernández de Kirchner – surrounded by a mob of supporters – found herself face-to-face with the loaded weapon. The former president was returning home from court, where she faces allegations of corruption. She denies the charges. Police said the gunman, who local media identified as a 35-year-old Brazilian man, has been taken into custody. They are attempting to establish a motive for the attack on the left-leaning politician, who was Argentina’s president from 2007 to 2015, and its first lady for four years before that. President Alberto Fernández revealed the gun was loaded with five bullets, but failed to fire when triggered.

