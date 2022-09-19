Argentina's Lower House passes bill for military drills

Entornointeligente.com /

The delay prevented the Argentine Navy from participating in exercises involving the Royal Navy's HMS Forth Argentina's Lower House passed the bill approving the involvement of the country's Armed Forces in the joint UNITAS military drills with foreign troops, which have also been allowed to enter national territory, it was reported.

The decision had 208 votes in favor, 4 against, and one abstention.

“The training of the troops of the three armed forces is something natural that contributes to improving their training, to have better information, to have more knowledge, exchange and interpersonal relations. These are natural training [exercises] that are carried out all over the world by all the armed forces,” said Deputy Alberto Asseff from the opposition PRO, a member of the Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) coalition of former President Mauricio Macri, who spoke as Chairman of the House’s National Defense Committee, having also acted as rapporteur for the bill.

Following Friday’s green light, Argentine Armed Forces are authorized to participate in military practices while foreign troops taking part in them may enter the national territory.

Of the military exercises approved for between Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023, 7 are to be performed by the Argentine Navy, 2 by the Argentine Air Force, 1 by the Argentine Army, and 1 by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

However, the delay in the passing of the bill prevented the Argentine Navy from participating in the UNITAS exercise in Brazil gathering naval forces from the region in which the United Kingdom took part with the Royal Navy’s HMS Forth. The bill had been okayed by the Senate since Aug. 11.

In addition to UNITAS, Argentine forces will participate in the SALITRE Exercise in Chile (Air Force) and in the ARANDÚ Exercise, which will be staged in Argentina and will also feature the Brazilian Army.

