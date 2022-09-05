Argentina's eight month fisheries landings down 29%; squid the bright spot

Entornointeligente.com /

Squid landings totaled 165.342 tons compared to 132.252, in the same period of last year, equivalent to plus 33.111 tons, a 25% increase Argentina has released primary figures of fisheries landings in the first eight months of the year, (Jan/August 31) which show a significant overall drop compared to a year ago, 564,685.6 tons and 796,813.1, that is 29,13% less. However squid has done very well, hake hubbis landings also increased while shrimp and croaker the most common species experienced a considerable fall.

In effect Illex squid landings totaled 165.342 tons compared to 132.252, in the same period of last year, equivalent to plus 33.111 tons, a 25% increase. Apparently the season took off poorly south of parallel 47 to parallel 49, but towards the north catches were extraordinary, even surprising scientists.

Prices remained steady, in spite of heavy sales April/May, with a fluid market.

Shrimp landings reached 146,065 tons , some 16,816 tons less than the 162,881 of the same period last year, equivalent to 10,32% less.

Hubbsi hake landings to 31 August totaled 184,859,6 tons compared to the 174,015,7 of the same period in 2021, a 6,23% increase. The rating had the province of Buenos Aires (Mar del Plata) first, followed by Chubut, Santa Cruz, Tierra del Fuego and Rio Negro.

“The yellow croaker season was a complete failure,” something which somehow was confirmed by artisanal fishermen who have now migrated to go after the shad. Apparently the yellow croaker moved further out to the sea and to the north. This has meant that in the eight months of 2022, landings totaled 16,804,2 ton, which is 8,755,7 tons less than the same period the previous season when 25,599,9 tons were landed. In the twelve months of 2021, the total catch was 30,511,3 tons.

