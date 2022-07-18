Argentina looks out to the Sea, and celebrates its maritime space is double the land territory

Entornointeligente.com /

Admiral Storni at the beginning of last century is credited for having pointed out the significance of Argentine sea resources and relevance as a development factor Argentina on Sunday celebrated the “Day of Argentina's Sea interests,” instated in Law 25,860 in honor of Admiral Segundo Storni, who is considered the great sponsor of a national debate on sea issues and seafaring activities, focused as a State policy.

And in this overview, the Admiral allegedly indicated as the main strategic points for the implementation of such state policies, “the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands, Argentine Antarctica and the South Atlantic”.

In the release the Argentine foreign ministry states that the occasion is appropriate to reflect on the magnitude of the Argentine maritime spaces, which double mainland territory, plus its significance for the sovereignty rights Argentina possesses over the maritime spaces and insular territories.

The release adds that facts confirm what Sorni had anticipated, 80% of world trade is transported by sea, and according to UN, more than three billion people depend on maritime and coastal diversity for their subsistence. Oceans are also closely linked to global climate change since they absorb most of the heat generated by human activities and greenhouse emission gases.

Argentina is implementing different policies to better protect and sustain its resources, clearly focused in making effective the sovereignty exercise of the country in its maritime spaces, among which patrol and control of jurisdictional waters; actions to end illegal, unregulated and undeclared fishing; marine scientific research in coordination with the Blue Pampa Initiative; creating a System of Maritime Protected Areas; cooperation in multilateral forae, as well as regionally and bilaterally.

Finally “these actions are evidence of Argentina’s bi-continental and oceanic condition and underline the relevance of maritime issues for Argentine foreign policy. in the framework of a sovereign development project, both federal and austral, and with a country clearly looking out to the sea”.

