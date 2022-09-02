Argentina in state of shock after attack on CFK

Entornointeligente.com /

The Vice President was reported to be “very calm” after the incident Argentina is in a state of shock after the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. So much so, that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) decided to call off all matches scheduled for Friday.

“Violence of any order is never the way,” the FA said in a statement. FA President Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia called on “society as a whole” to warn “that violence of any kind.”

Meanwhile, opposition politicians condemned the attack .

A Brazilian man was arrested on Thursday in Buenos Aires after attempting to shoot Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernandez in the vicinity of her home, when a vigil was being held in her support, as confirmed to the press by the country’s Security Minister, Anibal Fernandez. pic.twitter.com/Yk1K02lQiu

— MercoPress (@MercoPressNews) September 2, 2022 “My total solidarity with @CFKArgentina and my most energetic repudiation and condemnation of what happened tonight. Justice must act quickly to clarify the facts,” said Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta on Twitter.

Former President Mauricio Macri wrote: “I absolutely repudiate the attack suffered by Cristina Kirchner, which fortunately has had no consequences for the Vice President. This very serious event requires an immediate and thorough clarification by the justice system and the security forces.”

Deputy Cristián Ritondo of Macri’s PRO, a party within the opposition Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) alliance, asked the Judiciary to quickly solve the crime and demanded all political leaders be up to what the circumstances require.

Liberal Congressman José Luis Espert tweeted his support and solidarity to the Vice President and expressed his “energetic repudiation” of the attack that took place on Thursday night.

Former Buenos Aires Governor and current Congresswoman María Eugenia Vidal said that “the Argentina of violence cannot return” and joined Ritondo in demanding an “urgent clarification of what happened.”

From within the government’s ranks, Lower House Speaker Cecilia Moreau said “Cristina is fine, she is strong, she is calm, but she is still a human being and she went through a terrible situation.” CFK’s lawyer Gregorio Dalbón said he had spoken with his client whom she found to be “very calm.”

