Sabino Vaca Narvaja strongly defended the concept of “territorial integrity”, which likewise with Taiwan, applies to the Falkland/Malvinas Islands in its sovereignty dispute with the United Kingdom Argentine controversial ambassador to China, Sabiuo Vaca Narvaja openly supported Beijing's position condemning US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan, which he described as “a provocation” and “a problem for the international community”.

Sabino Vaca Narvaja strongly defended the concept of “territorial integrity” on which Beijing argues its claim over the “rogue province” of Taiwan, and which Argentina likewise applies to the Falkland/Malvinas Islands in its sovereignty dispute with the United Kingdom.

«We are sure that this visit has been a provocation for China and a problem for the entire international community. That is why we want to condemn this visit and join the voices of Latin America, but also of the United Nations,» Vaca Narvaja told Chinese and Argentine official news agencies.

Pelosi visited Taiwan on August 2, which triggered a strong protest from China that considers the island part of its territory. Beijing was furious with the visit and warned about serious consequences, and following the one day visit, launched major military exercises with live fire drills in several areas round the island of Taiwan, impeding commercial air and sea traffic

The ambassador in Beijing explained that Argentina supports the principle of one China. «As our Foreign Ministry has expressed in all forums and multilateral organizations, Argentina supports the principle of one China and the concept of territorial integrity. It is the same principle by which China also supports our sovereignty claim in our Falkland Islands», he emphasized.

Vaca Narvaja added that «the overwhelming majority of the international community is supportive of this position, ratifying the principle of one China and criticizing Pelosi’s attitude, as an interference in internal affairs and a provocation.»

He then went on to say that “Argentina’s sovereignty claim over our Malvinas is a similar case, and UK’s negotiations refusal offensive not only to our government but to the entire people of Argentina”

«We understand very well China’s claim and the negative impact this kind of provocations has on the construction of a more harmonious, more balanced world order.»

Finally Vaca Narvaja underlined «we both pursue the concept of territorial integrity, and China and Argentina are going to achieve it through peaceful means, because we are working together, and the colonial era is over.»

Vaca Narvaja is a political scientist, with not much previous diplomatic experience, but an ultra-Kirchnerite, who has been ambassador in Beijing since 2020 and apparently has good contacts inside the Chinese government including president Xi Jinping.

Equally important Vaca Narvaja has very close links with the Kirchner family since his eldest brother Camilo is the father of Helena, granddaughter of Cristina Kirchner. As his mentor he is also an admirer of the achievements of the Chinese communist party for the country and is convinced that sooner than later Beijing will replace the US as the leading world power.

