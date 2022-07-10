10 julio, 2022
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott splitting up? Fans blame the rapper because they «look miserable»

W hile her sisters and some other socialites are enjoying their summer vacation, fans for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott claim that the couple is not having a good time.

This situation seems to be serious, since the 31-year-old rapper from Houston and the model, who will be 25 years old on August 10, 2022, are close to a separation.

However, everything seems to be a possible theory created by the fans, although this Saturday was reflected this «friction» that apparently has the marriage, after just in February they welcomed their second daughter .

