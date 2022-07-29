Are elderly women recognised for their contribution?

Entornointeligente.com /

by An­ton La Fond

As I re­flect on the ti­tle of this ar­ti­cle, it dawns on me that our el­ders are go­ing through a pe­ri­od of desta­bil­i­sa­tion.

If we are to check the pow­er of the present, it would on­ly show us how a lev­el of ne­glect is perched and wait­ing to de­scend up­on our el­der­ly folks.

This is caus­ing a shift in the bal­ance that is need­ed in or­der to re­spect our el­der­ly.

As we look deep in­to our his­to­ry, a com­plete meta­mor­pho­sis is tak­ing place in so­ci­ety to­day, as we have lost our con­nec­tion with life and are now act­ing as though our el­ders did not make a sol­id in­den­ta­tion, and as we drift along the path of how we ar­rived at this present po­si­tion, it be­comes painful to con­sid­er the ill-man­nered ways in which our el­ders are treat­ed.

Where are those who are re­spon­si­ble for some form of rel­e­vant in­for­ma­tion that would re­duce this ig­no­rant at­ti­tude which seems to be rather dom­i­nant?

Now that Eman­ci­pa­tion Day is once more up­on us, I feel that a se­ri­ous fo­cus on our el­ders and their con­tri­bu­tions must be made known to all and sundry.

A par­tic­u­lar as­pect that I felt should be brought to the fore is the in­put made by the el­der­ly women in so­ci­ety.

The young folks, par­tic­u­lar­ly young women, must be made knowl­edge­able about the dili­gent work our el­der­ly women con­tributed to the ed­u­ca­tion of our coun­try.

Some­how, when this day is ob­served, a col­lec­tive view is pro­duced, giv­ing the im­pres­sion that the el­ders were a male-dom­i­nat­ed force.

Now please do not mis­un­der­stand my drift—I am not say­ing that it was a con­cert­ed ef­fort by the male el­ders to give the im­pres­sion that they were re­spon­si­ble for all that was gained.

What I am say­ing is that much more should be men­tioned about the hard work done by the el­der­ly women, who were the back­bone of this his­tor­i­cal move­ment.

El­der­ly women with­stood the test of the strug­gles. There­fore, it must be known that they gave their best to en­sure that sur­vival was at­tained. It is al­so to en­sure that the younger gen­er­a­tion is ful­ly in­formed about the depth of the con­tri­bu­tions made by women so that an acute form of re­spect could be tran­scend­ed in­to the way young women ap­proach life.

The goal of this Eman­ci­pa­tion Day should be to high­light the work done by our el­ders to place us in a po­si­tion of in­tegri­ty.

My main fo­cus here is to cre­ate a new im­age that would in­cul­cate the women who made a sig­nif­i­cant im­pact on so­ci­ety.

If we, as a peo­ple, can re­lease the con­di­tions that keep us chained to the past and re­move the shack­les that make us so sub­servient, then and on­ly then, will our eyes be opened to see the in­deli­ble con­tri­bu­tion our el­der women made, and are still mak­ing.

They must have been the cor­ner­stone of the rev­e­la­tion that led to the change and move to­ward pros­per­i­ty.

When our el­der­ly men lost their grip on plough­ing through the fields of sur­vival, their on­ly hope came from the One above and their women.

It could be said that the Lord spoke to our el­der­ly women so that they could be the foun­da­tion and strong­hold for progress. This must be a good and firm ex­am­ple for our young women to em­u­late and ad­here to so that in these mod­ern times, they too can sup­port their men­folk with unadul­ter­at­ed love.

For the foun­da­tion left by our el­ders to be fruit­ful, women must dig deep in­to the well of hope and faith to en­sure that a moral com­pass is in­stalled so that our men could face the tri­als and tribu­la­tions that they en­counter.

COVID-19 placed us in a dread­ful po­si­tion, but as the el­ders al­ways say, look deep in­to the things that go wrong for there is a les­son to be learnt.

This ob­ser­vance of Eman­ci­pa­tion Day brought to the fore how we as a so­ci­ety must pay full at­ten­tion to our el­der­ly folks, par­tic­u­lar­ly our women.

This ob­ser­vance sure­ly shook the shack­les of de­spair out of the minds of all who felt that el­der­ly women played a mi­nor role in the strug­gle for equal­i­ty. Nev­er must it be said that be­cause of the stig­ma, our el­ders found it dif­fi­cult to move for­ward.

To all those who ob­serve this pow­er­ful day, please re­mem­ber its im­por­tance. For far too long, this day has been treat­ed with some mea­sure of pas­sive­ness.

What must be in­tro­duced is more in-depth in­for­ma­tion about the cur­rent events as it per­tains to the de­vel­op­ment of what is be­ing taught to all who need to know.

The main ob­jec­tive is not the eman­ci­pa­tion things you do on Eman­ci­pa­tion Day but the eman­ci­pa­tion things you do all year through.

Let us take this time to re­flect on how our el­der­ly women did yeo­man ser­vice for us to be some­body to­day.

El­ders must tri­umph all the way so that they can ob­tain the vic­to­ry of mer­cy and hu­mil­i­ty.

Please re­mem­ber that we can make it if we try. Keep hope alive! Hap­py Eman­ci­pa­tion Day.

In the spir­it of growth.

