Are elderly women recognised for their contribution?

by Anton La Fond
As I reflect on the title of this article, it dawns on me that our elders are going through a period of destabilisation.
If we are to check the power of the present, it would only show us how a level of neglect is perched and waiting to descend upon our elderly folks.
This is causing a shift in the balance that is needed in order to respect our elderly.
As we look deep into our history, a complete metamorphosis is taking place in society today, as we have lost our connection with life and are now acting as though our elders did not make a solid indentation, and as we drift along the path of how we arrived at this present position, it becomes painful to consider the ill-mannered ways in which our elders are treated.
Where are those who are responsible for some form of relevant information that would reduce this ignorant attitude which seems to be rather dominant?
Now that Emancipation Day is once more upon us, I feel that a serious focus on our elders and their contributions must be made known to all and sundry.
A particular aspect that I felt should be brought to the fore is the input made by the elderly women in society.
The young folks, particularly young women, must be made knowledgeable about the diligent work our elderly women contributed to the education of our country.
Somehow, when this day is observed, a collective view is produced, giving the impression that the elders were a male-dominated force.
Now please do not misunderstand my drift—I am not saying that it was a concerted effort by the male elders to give the impression that they were responsible for all that was gained.
What I am saying is that much more should be mentioned about the hard work done by the elderly women, who were the backbone of this historical movement.
Elderly women withstood the test of the struggles. Therefore, it must be known that they gave their best to ensure that survival was attained. It is also to ensure that the younger generation is fully informed about the depth of the contributions made by women so that an acute form of respect could be transcended into the way young women approach life.
The goal of this Emancipation Day should be to highlight the work done by our elders to place us in a position of integrity.
My main focus here is to create a new image that would inculcate the women who made a significant impact on society.
If we, as a people, can release the conditions that keep us chained to the past and remove the shackles that make us so subservient, then and only then, will our eyes be opened to see the indelible contribution our elder women made, and are still making.
They must have been the cornerstone of the revelation that led to the change and move toward prosperity.
When our elderly men lost their grip on ploughing through the fields of survival, their only hope came from the One above and their women.
It could be said that the Lord spoke to our elderly women so that they could be the foundation and stronghold for progress. This must be a good and firm example for our young women to emulate and adhere to so that in these modern times, they too can support their menfolk with unadulterated love.
For the foundation left by our elders to be fruitful, women must dig deep into the well of hope and faith to ensure that a moral compass is installed so that our men could face the trials and tribulations that they encounter.
COVID-19 placed us in a dreadful position, but as the elders always say, look deep into the things that go wrong for there is a lesson to be learnt.
This observance of Emancipation Day brought to the fore how we as a society must pay full attention to our elderly folks, particularly our women.
This observance surely shook the shackles of despair out of the minds of all who felt that elderly women played a minor role in the struggle for equality. Never must it be said that because of the stigma, our elders found it difficult to move forward.
To all those who observe this powerful day, please remember its importance. For far too long, this day has been treated with some measure of passiveness.
What must be introduced is more in-depth information about the current events as it pertains to the development of what is being taught to all who need to know.
The main objective is not the emancipation things you do on Emancipation Day but the emancipation things you do all year through.
Let us take this time to reflect on how our elderly women did yeoman service for us to be somebody today.
Elders must triumph all the way so that they can obtain the victory of mercy and humility.
Please remember that we can make it if we try. Keep hope alive! Happy Emancipation Day.
Please wash your hands, wear your masks, and keep up social distancing. In the spirit of growth.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian